Jaguar Land Rover is officially beginning its electric transformation alongside Tata

Jaguar Land Rover has been a subsidiary of the Indian automobile manufacturer Tata Motors since 2008 after it was part of the Ford Group. At a press conference on February 15, Thierry Bolloré, CEO of Jaguar Land Rover, presented the future steps in the digital transformation of his group by explaining how Jaguar intends to leverage knowledge data technology.

Jaguar Land Rover wants to benefit from its membership in the Tata group

Jaguar Land Rover is no longer hiding its ambitions: to become a fully electric luxury brand. Over the next five years, the automaker plans to rely on the help of its parent company, Tata Motors, to introduce six electric vehicles. Tata engineers specialize in software, IT, communications and engineering and, according to Thierry Bolloré, will enable the Jaguar Land Rover brand to be rethought. A digital transformation that could go faster than that of the competition, especially because it is a number of sister companies that can rely on a single owner.

Thierry Bolloré explains: “Belonging to the Tata group is an advantage here. We have so many ingredients that we need from within. Others have to rely on an external partnership. We have natural access to world leaders in energy, technology, communications and software. The potential is incredible. Jaguar Land Rover has thousands of software engineers in the UK, Ireland and China. “In fact, the Tata Group’s technological engineers make up around 25% of the total number of engineers, and that proportion will increase over the years.

Become an “all-electric luxury brand”

The CEO of Jaguar Land Rover certainly refers to the recent collaboration between Volkswagen and Microsoft. The partnership was announced just a few days ago. The Volkswagen Group decides to ask Microsoft to advance the development of its autonomous driving systems. If the German manufacturer is already working on a networked vehicle with the Redmond company, this time Volkswagen really wants to focus on autonomous vehicles. The idea behind this partnership is to combine Volkswagen’s expertise in the field of automotive knowledge with cloud technologies from Microsoft Azure.

In his presentation on Monday, the Jaguar Land Rover CEO didn’t reveal many details about the technologies the group was planning to deploy. For example, there was no mention of autonomous driving technologies. The announcement focused on brand strategy and direction. Among the key announcements, we can keep the following: Jaguar Land Rover aims to become a carbon-free company by 2038 and Jaguar to become an all-electric luxury brand by 2025. Finally, the group plans to launch the first all-electric Land Rover in 2024.