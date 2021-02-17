Kim Jong-un’s wife reappears in public after more than a year of absence – Observer

The wife of North Korean leader Kim Jong-un made her first public appearance after more than a year of absence from the ceremonies, state media reported on Wednesday, ending controversy over her prolonged absence.

Ri Sol ju accompanied her husband to a concert to celebrate the birth of Kim Jong-il, father and also predecessor of the current North Korean leader. The anniversary of the birth of the second member of the Kim Dynasty is known as “Shining Star Day”. It is one of the most important holidays on the North Korean calendar.

The official Rodong Sinmun newspaper published photos of the couple smiling and applauding the artists performing at the Mansudae Theater of Arts in Pyongyang.

When the Secretary General entered the auditorium of the theater with his wife Ri Sol ju, to the sound of a welcome song, all the participants applauded and greeted them, ”reported the official KCNA news agency.

In the published photos, none of the spectators are wearing a mask.

Ri Sol ju has not been seen in public since January 2020, during an event related to the Lunar New Year. His absence sparked much speculation about his health. Many have wondered if the North Korean leader’s wife was in isolation to protect herself from the novel coronavirus or if she was pregnant. The couple will likely have three children.

North Korea closed its borders early last year in an attempt to protect itself from the pandemic. Kim has repeatedly said his country remains free from the novel coronavirus, which foreign experts doubt.

The photos are released the day after a meeting of South Korean parliamentarians with Seoul’s intelligence services, in which the North Korean leader’s wife was reportedly abstaining from public appearances due to the new pandemic coronavirus and spent his time with his children.

Ri Sol ju is, along with her husband’s sister, Kim Yo-jong, one of the most famous women of the patriarchal regime.