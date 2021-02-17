5 new realities no brand can ignore in 2021

If there is one thing that marketers around the world are pursuing, it is trend forecasting. The Bynder teams understood this well as they now provide a complete guide to learning to anticipate and understand market developments and consumer expectations. Remember, Bynder’s platform enables teams to collaborate in the cloud, get content to market faster, and maximize the impact of marketing assets.

Who better than the experts at Bynder to create a complete and accurate guide for marketers?

In this guide, Bynder’s teams explain in particular that marketing in 2020 was mainly characterized by profound changes in communication strategies related to the pandemic and advertising campaigns that were not always under control and had more or less expected effects.

How do you prepare for the unknown? No one can predict the future, yet the Brand Markers Guide 2021 offers plenty of advice to anticipate trends, adapt, and gain flexibility in executing your marketing strategy. From accelerating digital experiences to rediscovering creativity, let’s discover some of their recommendations.

Modernize the digital experience

We know that since the pandemic began, companies have turned to even more digital solutions in order to continue and expand their activities. And it’s no surprise that it should be stepped up further in the future. The importance of the quality of the digital experience is not new and the health crisis has only accelerated existing dyanmics. Bynder experts point out in their guide that 50% of goods should be bought online by 2030, especially since 43% of employees are now “digital natives” (born after 1990). Many companies urgently needed to adapt or introduce a new marketing strategy. In a recent study, Deloitte highlighted the shortcomings of companies in effectively meeting the demands of new online consumer demands. 75% of consumers would expect smooth interactions from a company, regardless of the department they come into contact with. Nevertheless, 58% of them often feel that they are communicating with separate units and not with a single brand. Thanks to the Brand marketer’s guide, marketers can take advantage of Bynder’s advice to develop a sustainable digital transformation strategy and improve their customers’ digital experience.

Adaptation to new customer requirements

The main principles of consumption evolve over time, and when the latter is shaken, the point is to observe even more closely the consumer’s reflexes. According to a McKinsey study, 75% of US shoppers changed their brand preferences in the wake of the pandemic. Since the budget problem is often the number one reason for these changes, convenience and availability come second and third. This explains why Amazon’s sales increased 60% between May and July 2021 compared to the same period last year. In their guide, Bynder experts also state that quality and ambition (the desire to support local businesses, or compliance with CSR commitments, for example) are major reasons for consumers to choose.

In a recent Brightpearl study, 78% of consumers surveyed said they intend to continue shopping online and attracting sellers to support local businesses in the future. How can companies make sure they are meeting consumer expectations in order to find loyal customers and meet their sales goals?

In their guide, the Bynder experts give some important tips. In particular, it would be necessary to strengthen the presence of brands on the Internet, create a wealth of digital content, unify contact points, adapt their loyalty marketing strategy, understand the complexity of personalization strategies and reorganize their specialized marketing approach.

“The personalization strategy has certainly reached its peak,” said Andrew Hally, Bynder’s Marketing Director

Focus on creativity and storytelling

Whether it’s testing new forms of data collection or meeting consumer needs and expectations, in 2021 the winning brands will be the ones who know how to target their marketing ahead of their competitors. Find out how marketing teams can reallocate previously invested personalization resources for a more effective ROI with Bynder’s Guide to Brand Marketers. Among the tips to keep in mind for adopting a sustainable and effective marketing strategy, let’s keep those that Bynder presents as fundamental. Teams should pay more attention to the plurality of their audience, focus their strategies on empathy, emotions and the values ​​of their brand, but also reassure and appreciate consumers. The Brand Marketer’s Guide will also encourage professionals to use optimistic, honest, transparent, and humble communication. Companies that know how to promote their CSR initiatives while being careful not to lapse into greenwashing or any form of tokenism will also earn points with consumers. After all, in 2021 it will be more necessary than ever to rely on the creativity of visual content and storytelling.

“Creativity remains the driving force behind digital campaigns. We need to empower creative teams to innovate if we are to reshape the personalization and future of digital campaigns, ”said Andrew Hally, global marketing director at Bynder

Marketers can step into 2021 and face the years to come with greater confidence thanks to the best advice from the Bynder experts included in The Brand Marketers Guide 2021.

Download Bynder’s Marketing Guide to find out how to anticipate marketing trends in times of crisis.

