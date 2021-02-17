No demand for cruise ships: clear cuts in shipyards – the economy

Almost a year after the start of the pandemic, German shipyards saw a significant reduction in jobs. At Meyer in Papenburg, Lower Saxony, 1,800 jobs are at risk, which is a good half of the workforce of a cruise ship manufacturer. Negotiations are under way at the MV shipyards in the East German Baltic Sea on how to cut 1,200 out of almost 2,900 jobs. And in Kiel, German shipyards have just announced that 134 of the 500 employees are moving to a shipping company.

The maritime business is stable

The Kiel shipyard is building surface ships for the navy and last year announced a merger with the Lürssen shipyard’s military division in Bremen. Lürssen, which also includes Blohm & Voss in Hamburg, manufactures yachts and frigates with around 2,800 employees. The largest German manufacturer of warships is Thyssen-Krupp with approximately 3,500 employees and submarine production in Kiel.

All shipyards are suffering the consequences of the pandemic, but cruise ship manufacturers are particularly affected, whose dynamic growth has suddenly stopped the virus. At Meyer in Papenburg, orders were almost four years before the books in Corona. But which shipping company or travel agent needs holiday boats at this time? Order processing is extended in Papenburg, from 3,500 jobs, according to IG Metall, 1,800 will disappear. If this continues at some point, the shipyards will be happy to subcontract and contract staff.

Only the building in Stralsund

This is also the current dispute between employers and employees: How big should a permanent workforce be after a pandemic? And what is being done in which place? For example, the Asian Genting Group only wants to carry out construction work at MV Werft in Stralsund, the classic production would then be history.

Holiday boats for 10,000 passengers

Almost five years ago, the Genting tourism group bought the MV Werften association with branches in Wismar, Warnemünde and Stralsund, as well as the Lloyd shipyard in Bremerhaven to produce cruise ships for its own use. For example, Genting serves a huge Chinese market and has launched “Global 1” and “Global 2”. Huge sea hotels with a capacity of almost 10,000 guests. Then came Corona.

Job circuit breaker lock. There are also no jobs at Stralsund MV Werft. In the next few months … Photo: dpa

A few hundred million from the state

“Global 1” could be completed in Wismar by mid-2022 – if the federal government and the state are financially involved. This is about half a billion euros, which have been negotiated for months between Genting, the Ministry of Economy in Wismar and the Federal Ministry of Economic Affairs. The first result came in October. Schwerin’s economy minister Harry Glawe spoke of “an important milestone for the location of the shipyards until the spring.” At the time, government funding of € 193 million was agreed to cover ongoing operating costs, including wages and salaries, at three location sites. At that time, a loan was also approved for the completion of the cruise ship “Endeavor” for expeditions to Stralsund.

Special yacht for the polar region

The “Chrystal Endeavor” is one of the largest yachts in the world with a so-called ice class – so it can also head to the polar regions. This special ship for 200 rich passengers will be ready in a few months. What happens to the 600 Stralsund shipyard workers in the middle of Angela Merkel’s constituency is open. In Warnemünde, with around 900 employees, and Wismar, with 1,200 jobs, ships are still under construction – albeit with a significantly reduced crew.

Negotiations on downsizing are still ongoing

In October, there was € 43 million in public funding for the temporary continuation of the “Global 1” installation at Wismar. Negotiations are currently under way between the Federal Government’s Economic Stabilization Fund, the state government in Schwerin and the Genting Group in Malaysia. Politicians want to provide an additional three-digit million only if Genting announces the completion of “Global 1” and “Global 2”.

Whatever the outcome: IG Metall and works councils are already negotiating a social plan and reconciliation to make downsizing as socially acceptable as possible. This Wednesday, shipyard workers in Warnemünde and Stralsund are taking to the streets to express their concerns.