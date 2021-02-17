the no-code tool for creating collaborative prototypes

Everyone wants to be able to easily prototype web or mobile applications. To do this, however, you need to master prototyping tools such as Sketch, Adobe or Figma. Aside from designers, few people are experts in these tools … Thanks to the power of artificial intelligence, there are now tools that anyone can easily prototype with!

This is the whole concept of Uizard. The tool defines itself as the design tool for everyone supported by AI. Uizard makes it easy to design interactive applications for the web and mobile applications. Big advantage of the tool, it is collaborative! Employees on the same team can work together in real time. A practical tool, easy to use and intended for everyone.

To get a prototype quickly

Uizard is a web-based tool. A dark mode is available for working with the user’s eyes.

Once on the tool, there are many options! Creating a project is very easy. The name of the latter must be indicated, the confidentiality of the document (public or private), the device: mobile or desktop and the subject.

Then the first prototype can be created. Elements can be added: image, text, symbol, button, form, etc. Templates are also available and form a design basis.

Real-time collaboration

Another benefit of Uizard is that a sketch can be added to the tool, which will automatically turn into a prototype. Ultimately, prototypes can be exported as JPG, PNG or PDF.

For the collaborative part, comments can be added to the right of the various users for real-time feedback and changes.

Uizard is a freemium tool. A free subscription is available. The latter offers access to 2 users, the creation of 3 projects and 3 topics. Two paid offers are also available: one for $ 12 / creator and the other for $ 39 / creator. In both cases, the number of creators, the number of templates and the number of projects is unlimited!