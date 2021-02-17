According to OpenForum Europe, open source is proving to be lucrative

In a study published by ZDNet by OpenForum Europe – a non-profit organization that advocates technological interoperability – the economic benefits of open source could vary between 65 and 95 billion euros.

Open source is characterized by open source code that a community of developers can use to share and change it. OpenForum Europe believes that it is difficult to quantify in monetary terms all of the benefits of open source, as some of its benefits have nothing to do with financial history. Beyond the lucrative aspect, this bundling of developer work could accelerate innovation while regaining power over digital tools.

In the same category

Report: how are SMEs around the world adapting to the Covid-19 crisis?

“The value is there, but is not sufficiently recognized”

Determining the advantages of open source is therefore no longer so easy today. Indeed, the nature of technology makes it difficult to gauge its scope. Therefore, it is difficult to express this phenomenon in statistics. Not obvious doesn’t mean impossible, however. The researchers therefore defined the number of contributors within the EU and their overall commitment, crossing over economic factors reflecting technological innovations such as GDP growth, the number of start-ups or the number of digital jobs, etc.

The OpenForum Europe study commissioned by the European Union shows that reluctance to open source could “cost” the EU hundreds of billions of euros. In 2018, the EU had 260,000 contributors, which is 8% of the jobs in programming. In the same year, these 260,000 open-world actors made more than 30 million contributions. This corresponds to the work of 16,000 full-time developers. The majority of these contributions were made by TPE and PME employees. According to the results of the study, the economic impact of all these hands together is between 65 and 95 billion euros. According to the study, a “mere” 10% increase in contributors could add € 100 billion to EU GDP while also helping to create thousands of new businesses in the digital world.

“The value is there, but is not sufficiently recognized […] Policy makers lack an understanding of how this technology can be used as a viable business model, ”said Sachiko Muto, CEO of OpenForum Europe, who recognizes that“ open source is versus intuitive […] We don’t quite understand how we can use something free to build a sustainable business model and make money. “

Open source is becoming increasingly popular

Consequently, for many, using open source is not the first model that comes to mind for creating a new service or guiding a business strategy. According to the study, this has a direct impact on innovation and the creation of startups. However, this trend could be reversed. The problem of the interoperability of data or solutions, ie the ability to communicate data from different services, speaks in favor of open source. Just like the geopolitical context, which increasingly shows the need for digital sovereignty. In the US, Facebook, Microsoft and Google are becoming more and more open source, which may raise eyebrows for some members of the community. Open source is becoming more democratic in Europe, especially in France.

A previous study, conducted by one of the OpenForum Europe researchers, Frank Nagle, shows that open source led to an 18% increase in tech startups in France. It would also have increased the number of people employed in the digital sector by 14%. France is also hosting the Paris Open Source Summit. The EU is also on the move and has a strategy to develop open source. For Sachiko Muto, however, the involvement of Europe is not enough given the potential of the model: “The Commission is playing an active role in the open source area, but we believe it should be further developed and deepened.”

The OpenForum Europe study brought together renowned economists such as Harvard Business School’s assistant professor Frank Nagle, who previously worked on the effects of open source on corporate productivity and competitiveness. It was headed by the German economist Knut Blind, who is recognized in the field of innovation economics. The as yet unpublished report contains 30 recommendations for promoting open source, including tax incentives.