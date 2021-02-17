Covid19. Court of European Union rejects call to Ryanair for legal aid in the air – Observer

The first instance of the Court of Justice of the European Union (EU) on Wednesday dismissed the appeal to the airline Ryanair in the lawsuit against the state aid to aviation granted by Sweden and France, for having judged them “in conformity” with Community law.

In a press release, the General Court of the European Union informs that both the guarantee scheme created by Sweden to support airlines holding a Swedish operating license and the moratoriums on the payment of fees established by France in favor of French licensed air transport companies, in the context of the Covid-19 pandemic, are “in accordance with Union law”.

For this reason, in those which were the first appeals in a series of cases brought by Ryanair, “the General Court of the European Union has rejected today’s judgment,” the agency said in the press release. hurry.

Ryanair has brought several first instance actions before the European Court of Justice against state aid approved by the European Commission for aviation in times of crisis caused by the Covid-19 pandemic.

One of these actions – for which a decision is expected in the coming weeks – concerns the Portuguese airline TAP and was brought on July 22, 2020 with the argument that this Portuguese support violates the European treaty and the rules of the competition.

With this action, the goal of the Irish low-cost company was to overturn the decision of June 10, 2020, when the EU executive gave the green light for Portuguese emergency aid to TAP, a support from the ‘State of 1.2 billion euros to meet the immediate liquidity needs given the Covid-19 pandemic, with predetermined conditions for its repayment.