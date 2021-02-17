Catalan poet Joan Margarit dies at 82 – Observer

Catalan poet and architect Joan Margarit died on Tuesday at the age of 82 in the town of Sant Just Desvern, suffering from cancer diagnosed less than a year ago, editorial sources confirmed to EFE.

A 2019 Cervantes Prize winner, Margarit only received the award in December last year, from the kings of Spain, who traveled to Barcelona privately to make the delivery in a ceremony, impossible to keep up in April 2020, “intimate and familiar in character.

Previously, Joan Margarit, born in Lleida in 1938, had also received the Queen Sofia Prize for Ibero-American Poetry and the National Poetry Prizes, Rosalía de Castro and Jaume Fuster, among others.

The poetic work of Joan Margarit, “of a deep transcendence and an always innovative lucid language, has enriched both the Spanish and Catalan languages, and represents the plurality of the peninsular culture in a universal dimension of great domination” , supported the jury of the Cervantes Prize to announce the most important prize of the Spanish language.

PUB • CONTINUE READING NEXT

Poet of ringing words in Spanish and Catalan, Joan Margarit was an architect by training, who used verses to convey his thoughts, his life and his ethics in poems that are odes to the beauty of human relationships.

A poet who was characterized by his public defense of Catalan, “the only language or one of the few cultivated stateless languages” that exist, as he underlined, in 2019, when he deposited his inheritance in the Caixa das Letras of the Instituto Cervantes.

I am a Catalan poet, but also a Spanish poet, ”said Joan Margarit, after remembering that the dictatorship forced him to use Spanish“ by kicking ”. But “I’m not going to return it now,” he added.

This writer, who took months to finish his poems, began to write in Spanish, but from 1981 he began to publish only in Catalan and since the late 1990s he has published simultaneously in both languages. .

Joan Margarit studied architecture in Barcelona between 1956 and 1961, having started her literary activity in the late 1950s, but only became known as a Spanish poet between 1963 and 1965.

As an architect, he also became one of the most relevant in the exercise of his profession during these years in Spain, having signed works such as the Olympic Stadium and the Montjuïc Ring (1989), and collaborated with others such as the iconic Catholic temple of the Sagrada Família, designed by Catalan architect Antoni Gaudí.

In Portugal, two books of the author have been published: “Mysteriously Happy: An Anthology”, by Língua Morta (2015), and “Casa da Misericórdia”, by Ovni (2007).

Reactions to Margarit’s death have come from the Spanish royal household to the government, including multiple digits of letters.

The President of the Government, Pedro Sánchez, lamented the death of Joan Margarit, calling him “an architect of words”, while the mayor of Barcelona, ​​Ada Colau, wished the “dear poet” “to rest in peace”.