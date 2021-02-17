Japan lends nearly $ 670 million to help African countries – Observer

The Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) said on Wednesday that it had lent $ 668.1 million to support the replenishment of the African Development Fund (ADF), the concessionary arm of the African Development Bank (ADB).

“The concessional loan will support the 15th ADF reconstruction, approved in December 2019 by donor countries,” reads the ADB press release to Lusa, in which it is added that the Japanese ambassador to Côte d’Ivoire , headquarters of the bank, emphasized that “the loan should support the Fund in the execution of concessional financing and loans for African countries facing the challenges caused by the Covid-19 pandemic and contribute to the social and economic development of these country”.

According to Kuramitsu Hideaki, who is the fifth largest contributor to the Fund in cumulative terms, the loan of $ 668.1 million, or approximately € 553 million, is part of Japan’s commitment to promote human and industrial resource development. , innovation and investment, for investments in quality infrastructure to improve connectivity, and follows up on what was agreed at TICAD VII (the meeting between Japan and African countries), which took place in August 2019.

At the virtual agreement signing meeting, AfDB President Akinwumi Adesina underlined the depth of the partnership with Japan, which has already contributed $ 4.6 billion, or $ 3.8 billion. euros.

PUB • CONTINUE READING NEXT

This is a continuation of the strong leadership role that Japan has played in facilitating concessional lending to the Fund, while continuing to add great value to the Fund’s replenishment cycles, ”the banker said.

“By the end of 2022, the Fund is expected to have changed the lives of millions of Africans in 37 countries, especially the most fragile states in need of more aid, thanks to contributions from 32 member states of the BAD “, he communicated.