US investigation into Angolan leaders threatens funding and investment, advises consultant – Observer

A report by consultancy firm Pangea Risk indicates that several Angolan leaders, including the President of the Republic, João Lourenço, are under investigation in the United States, which could jeopardize multilateral financing and debt restructuring of the Portuguese-speaking country.

The document to which Lusa and the Observer had access, already quoted by the newspaper “Expresso”, dated February 15, indicates that the new president of the United States, Joe Biden, will give new impetus to the investigations, which implicate João Lourenço , the Ana Dias Lourenço and several business partners and companies. The Angolan presidency, contacted by the Observer, has not yet reacted to this information.

According to Pangea Risk (formerly Exx Africa, a consultant specializing in the analysis of risk management in Africa and the Middle East), US prosecutors have gathered over the past year various evidence of violations of US laws and regulations.

Since coming to power in 2017, João Lourenço has launched an intense campaign against corruption that many consider primarily aimed at the family of his predecessor, José Eduardo dos Santos, in particular his daughter, Isabel dos Santos, the target of several lawsuits which are currently underway in Portugal and Angola.

The consultant added that this position had enabled Angola to benefit from a strengthening of the assistance program of the International Monetary Fund (IMF), as well as credit facilities and support from several international partners.

In contrast, Angola became eligible to receive more than $ 2.6 billion (€ 2.14 billion) in debt service relief provided for in the Service Suspension Initiative. debt (DSSI), which the country has negotiated with international creditors, which represents 4.3% of Angolan gross domestic product (GDP) and a third of the “relief” for Africa.

“This goodwill, which has been demonstrated by Angola’s international partners over the past three years, could quickly fade as new allegations of state corruption and fraud involving the current government are released. “, says the document.

Pangea says the United States is investigating João Lourenço and members of his family for a series of alleged violations of the Foreign Corrupt Practices Law (FCPA), illegal banking transactions, bank fraud for the purchase of property in the United States and attempted scam in the United States. Department of Justice.

In the report, the consultant says the alleged practices of fraud, corruption and embezzlement “are expected to impact foreign investors in Angola and frustrate the country’s relations with donors and creditors in the months to come” .

Ongoing investigations include allegations of illegal bribe and commission payments made by Brazilian Odebrecht to the company owned by João Lourenço, his wife and closest business partners, as well as suspicious and fraudulent transactions allegedly carried out by other companies controlled by the President. , like Simportex, linked to the Ministry of Defense, banks and construction companies.

Pangea Risk also highlights its involvement in lobbying and public relations firm Squire Patton Boggs, to whom $ 1,042 million (€ 856 million) was paid, part of which was directed to Malta-based ERME Capital, led by Pedro Pinto Ferreira and Maria Mergner, friends of ex-president Manuel Vicente, who, according to the consultant, is “a close ally of President Lourenço and of the political and commercial rival of Isabel dos Santos”.

Pangea claims that if these allegations, revealed by The Associated Press, prove to be true, the Angolan government would violate US rules on hiring lobbying.

Other alleged breaches of the investigations involve suspicious travel to the United States, irregular lobbying and unexplained fortune.

“If the United States has jurisdiction, the implications for President Lourenço, his family and associates will be broader and more serious, including potential asset freezes, travel bans, bank account suspensions and other sanctions, ”the report says.

According to Pangea, the network which would be involved in the embezzlement of Angolan state funds for the benefit of its private companies, as well as in the financing of the electoral campaign of the Popular Movement for the Liberation of Angola (MPLA, ) includes companies like Gefi (Financial Management and Participation), “involved for a long time in opaque contracts with the State”.

João Lourenço’s network includes a close circle of family members, including his wife Ana Dias Lourenço – “who controls the communication agency Orion, which helps finance the celebration and enrichment of the family – daughters, nephews and nieces, brothers and sisters, ”the report says. .

A second circle includes eminent businessmen, ministers and civil servants, and “the most reliable advisers like the former vice-president Manuel Vicente, involved in several scandals in Angola and internationally”.

The investigations also concern companies like the construction company Omatapalo, which according to Pangea is linked to João Lourenço and which in 2019 won three contracts with the state, exceeding 450 million dollars (370 million euros).

“The US investigation focuses on the award and opaque contracts amounting to $ 500 million (€ 410 million) in 2020, and dates back to the time when João Lourenço was minister of Defense (2014-2017), having a contract worth US $ 450 million has been approved by Privinvest, a company at the heart of the hidden debt scandal revealed in Mozambique, via Simportex.

The opaque military contracts also involve ALL2IT, a company controlled by his nephews, in a transaction funded by Banco Angolano de Investimentos, which has Lourenço and Vicente among its shareholders.

A lawsuit involving the Aenergy company and the Minister of Energy, João Batista Borges, is also pending in North American courts.

The investigations also concern the Brazilian-Japanese businessman Minoru Dondo, who has won contracts worth several million dollars since 2004 and is also the subject of an investigation by French and Brazilian authorities.

The deals involved other advisers, such as the current chief of staff Edeltrudes Costa, as well as Manuel Vicente and his family and João Lourenço, who are said to have benefited from the contracts.

The so-called “unexplained fortune” is managed by banks controlled by the Lourenço network, such as BAI and SOL.

The contracts signed with Angoprojetos, Sotal and Engetech, in which the president and the Minister of Construction and Public Works, Manuel Tavares de Almeida, are shareholders, are also in the sights of the American authorities.

Pangea also warns of the reputational risk for investors of contracts signed with companies it hides, its owners such as JALC – Consultores e Renderação de Serviços Limitada, Comeng – Engenharia e Construção Civil, Azury and the associated Atenium – Serviços de Consultoria that they “face more scrutiny” and will be investigated.

A focal point of the investigations is the property that João Lourenço and his family own in Bethesda, Maryland, purchased in 2013. The family will also have homes in Washington DC, Virginia and Texas, according to Pangea, who he adds. , is under investigation. source of these revenues.

The consultant points out that these investigations could represent a turning point in relations between the United States and Angola, which have improved in recent years, when the Angolan government requested the support of the IMF and multilateral financiers in the face of Chinese disinterest.

Pangea says that for the new Biden administration “it is increasingly clear that the anti-corruption campaign that targets the Santos family has only covered the creation of a new network of patronage and appropriation of public funds.”

It also highlights the damage to the reputation of anti-government protests and the resulting police crackdown, which also contributes to the loss of popularity.