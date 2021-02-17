a European complaint from consumer organizations

The European Bureau of Consumer Unions (BEUC) filed a complaint with the European Commission against the TikTok application. The organization, which brings together several consumer associations, including UFC-Que Choisir, accuses the Chinese application of exploiting the rights and data of users, often when they are underage. In a press release, UFC-Que Choisir says the European Commission will conduct an investigation into TikTok’s practices, particularly because it does not protect its young users from what is known as dangerous content.

Tiktok “disregards the rights of its users”

In its press release, UFC-Que Choisir shares its assessment of TikTok’s conditions: “Unclear wording, illegal clauses that favor TikTok to the detriment of its users”. According to the association, the application gives itself many rights under which videos posted by users can be used, modified or even reproduced. Overall, it is therefore emphasized that the rights of the users are violated by the application, in addition to the non-guaranteed user protection.

While the application accepts registrations from the age of 13, it does not protect these young users. According to UFC-Que Choisir, there are “no measures to protect this vulnerable public: no real protection against hidden advertising and, above all, potentially dangerous content”. The association cites the example of brands that use influencers to talk about products or organize competitions without their real intentions being directly determined. In addition, TikTok’s virtual currency system is also affected by this complaint. This is an option designed to reward video artists. The user is encouraged to make purchases in the app to congratulate the authors on virtual gifts. On this point, the associations want to remind users that these are real expenses that can be made with just a few clicks. So far, TikTok appears to be “doing everything in its power to make the user forget that it is real money”.

The use of user data is also anchored in the complaint submitted by BEUC. TikTok does not keep users informed about how their personal data is collected and how it is then processed, despite the GDPR requiring it. In the US, the app has already been sanctioned for collecting data from 6 million children. He was fined $ 1.1 million, which likely did not prevent him from continuing this collection elsewhere in the world.

Surveys in various desired scales

While the European Commission has been seized and is about to launch an investigation into application practices, the associations also want investigations at the national level. BEUC and its member associations would like to make national consumer protection authorities aware of TikTok’s “unfair and misleading” business practices. They also want the application to be forced to better educate users about its policies and economic model. Concrete measures to protect underage users are also required.

These future polls won’t be the first for TikTok. The application was the subject of complaints in the United States before it was generally targeted by American authorities this summer.