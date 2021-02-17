Draghi calls for the reconstruction of Italy in a “more integrated” Europe – Observer

The new Italian Prime Minister, Mario Draghi, called on Wednesday for the reconstruction of the country, hard hit by a health and economic crisis, within a “more integrated European Union”.

“As post-war governments, we have a responsibility to initiate a new reconstruction,” he said when presenting his program to parliament.

This is our mission as Italians: to leave a better and more just country for our children and grandchildren ”, he added.

Faced with “an unprecedented emergency”, Mario Draghi asked the political forces “for a path of unity and common commitment with determination and speed”.

Mario Draghi, who succeeded Giuseppe Conte on Saturday, takes the reins of the country in a very difficult situation: Italy, which is approaching 100,000 deaths due to the Covid-19 pandemic, recorded in 2020 one of the worst declines in euro area domestic product (GDP) (-8.9%).

PUB • CONTINUE READING NEXT