Lent resignation of Viana do Castelo shared with Mozambique – Observer

The diocesan administrator of Viana do Castelo announced, in a message to the faithful of Alto Minho, that the donations for the resignation of Lent will be shared with the diocese of Pemba, in northern Mozambique, was made public on Wednesday .

In a statement sent to the editors, the diocesan administrator of Viana do Castelo, Sebastião Ferreira, appointed in September following the death of Bishop Anacleto Oliveira, declares that “Lent being a time of communion, it is also, must be , a time for sharing assets ”.

Therefore, in our diocese, with the cooperation of all, we will share our Lent resignation with our brothers from the diocese of Pemba, Mozambique ”, says the message of the diocesan administrator of Viana do Castelo.

Armed violence in Cabo Delgado is at the root of a humanitarian crisis with more than two thousand dead and 560 thousand people displaced, without accommodation or food, mainly concentrated in the provincial capital, Pemba. Some of the insurgent incursions have been claimed by the “ jihadist ” group Islamic State since 2019.

PUB • CONTINUE READING NEXT

The “offers of the diocese of Viana do Castelo should be forwarded to parishes and to the diocesan curia,” the message said.

This is a practice practiced during the 40 days of Lent during which the faithful abdicate the purchase of goods, reserving the money for projects defined by the respective diocese.

“Our Lent will become, for us, a time of welcome and communion, of intimacy and of renewal of alliances, with God and with brothers, known or not, of identical or different ethnicities, workers or entrepreneurs, poor or rich, alone or forgotten. With an Easter of solidarity, they will tend to reduce social inequalities and appalling economic imbalances, paying attention to unseemly poverty and homeless people, ”says Sebastião Ferreira.

The prelate took over the destinies of the diocese after the death of the bishop of Viana do Castelo, Anacleto Oliveira, in September, at the age of 74, following the accident of the car driving on the southern road ( A2) near Almodôvar, in the district of Beja. In August, Anacleto Oliveira celebrated 50 years of ordination and 10 years as bishop of Viana do Castelo.

The diocese of Viana do Castelo, founded by a bull of Blessed Paul VI, published on November 3, 1977, covers the 10 counties of Alto Minho. The youngest diocese in the country comprises 291 parishes spread over the 10 counties of the district of Viana do Castelo and has around 120 priests.

Catholics begin Lent on Ash Wednesday 17, which is the 40-day period leading up to Easter, the main celebration of Christians, marked by periods of fasting and sharing, such as the resignation of Lent, the proceeds of which are intended for works and social causes.