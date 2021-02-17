€ 61.9 million investment brings Sheraton and Le Meredien hotels to São Vicente Island – Observer

A private investment of 61.9 million euros provides for the installation of five-star hotels from the Sheraton and Le Meredien chains on the Cape Verdean island of São Vicente, totaling 300 rooms and both creating 500 jobs.

The stake is an investment, in progress, of the Cape Verdean company Maseyka Holdings Investments, to design, develop and explore the tourist project “Four Points by Sheraton and Le Meridien”, according to the draft establishment agreement approved by the government. Cape Verdean to be established between the private group and the State, from February 16, to which Lusa had access on Wednesday.

According to the text of this agreement, the investment project will consist of two phases, the first of which is already underway, with the construction, in the Laginha area, Mindelo, of a five-star hotel called “Four points by Sheraton”, With 128 rooms and opening scheduled for July 2022.

The second phase provides for the construction by the same group, also in São Vicente, of the Hotel Le Meredien, of five “luxury” stars, or of “any equivalent brand within the Marriot group”, with 172 rooms and planned opening in January 2025 Regarding this hotel, the investment agreement underlines that the American hotel chain Marriot has more than 7,000 units in 135 countries and that until now it was not present in Cape Verde.

The Cape Verdean government considers the “ Four Points by Sheraton and Le Meridien ” project to be of great value and, therefore, declares it of exceptional interest within the framework of its country’s economic development strategy, given the impact it will represent in terms of investment, employment, vocational training, the wealth it will generate, an increase in the tourist offer and the quality and quantity of capacity national reception ”, we read in the resolution approving the agreement with the Cape Verdean State.

The agreement provides for the signing of a protocol between the investors and the Cape Verde Hospitality and Tourism School for the training and professional internships of the personnel necessary for the operation of the hotels. The creation of an accredited English language academy for hotel and private staff, and ‘collaboration’ with the government of Cape Verde to ‘explore the potential of local and / or regional human capital for promising investments in São Vicente Island call centers ”, among others.

In return, investors, within the framework of this agreement with the Cape Verdean State, are exempt from paying customs duties on the importation of materials and equipment for the construction and operation of hotels, while benefiting from also a total exemption from income tax for the first five years. of operation, which then becomes 50% until the end of the term of the agreement, which has a total duration of 15 years.

The provision of fiscal incentives under the single property tax is also foreseen, among other public aids.

Tourism accounts for 25% of Cape Verde’s gross domestic product, but the sector has stalled since March last year due to restrictions caused by the pandemic and after a record 819,000 tourists in 2019.