Hundreds of students and several teachers kidnapped in Nigerian school attack – Observer

A group of gunmen attacked a boarding school in central Niger state on Tuesday evening and kidnapped “hundreds of students” and several teachers, a local official and one of the security forces said on Wednesday. .

The kidnapping took place two months after another attack by criminal groups on a school in neighboring Katsina state, in which 344 students were kidnapped. The students were released a week after the attack, after negotiations between the authorities and the rebels.

Last Tuesday evening, “the bandits entered a government college in Kagara and kidnapped hundreds of students and their teachers,” said a local official, who asked not to be named.

Many armed men, dressed in military uniforms, took the students into the forest, according to the same source.

A staff member and some students managed to escape. Staff confirmed that a student was shot “in the attack, he added.

The secondary school has around 1,000 students, but the exact number of abducted teenagers is not yet known. “A count is underway to determine the exact number of students abducted. We hope all those who have escaped school [na sequência do ataque] start counting again, ”a security source said.

The army, with air support, is now looking for kidnappers and hostages for a possible rescue operation, the source said.

Northwest and central Nigeria has been plagued for almost a decade by violence from criminal groups known locally as “bandits”, who escalate rescue kidnappings and cattle rustling.

These criminal gangs are motivated by greed, but some of them have developed strong links with terrorist groups in the northeast. These include groups that abducted 344 students from a boarding school in Kankara town, Katsina state, last December.

These armed groups acted on behalf of the terrorist group Boko Haram, which claimed responsibility for the kidnapping in a video, but its stronghold is hundreds of miles away in northeast Nigeria.

The kidnapping sparked global unrest and brought back memories of another similar action by Boko Haram, which kidnapped more than 200 girls in Chibok, northeast, in 2014.

The Kankara students were released after a week in captivity, following negotiations between the gangs and the governments of Katsina and Zamfara. And on February 9, the kidnapper, an armed group leader, Awwalun Daudawa, surrendered to the authorities in exchange for an amnesty agreement.