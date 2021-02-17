Trello is preparing to redesign its platform

Trello, which has been owned by Atlassian for several years, is preparing for a change. In fact, a major overhaul was announced on the application’s blog. Therefore, the logo, design, but also functions should develop further soon. After 10 years, Trello is looking to adapt to a “new era of teamwork, where everyone works in a different place while staying connected to others”. In short, the time has come to customize and facilitate the management of teleworking tasks.

Trello updates based on user experience during a pandemic

Michael Pryor, co-founder of Trello, said: “During the pandemic, Trello became a lot of people’s desk. The move to teleworking overnight has resulted in an increase in the number of online work tools “which is sometimes detrimental to quality, as the co-founder mentions applications that are now similar to” cemeteries with proven tools “. With over 50 million users, Trello is now looking to add third-party services to its operations. This redesign is therefore just the beginning of the new version of the application designed to accompany the teleworking era.

To celebrate its tenth anniversary, the teams therefore planned to make the tool more competitive than motivated competitors. Indeed, if it’s not about being the only application in the field, the goal is to be flexible enough to allow businesses and teams of all sizes to connect with accessible tools when needed.

New graphics to optimize project management and related tasks

The aim of using these new visualization modes is to enable a quick visualization of the projects in their entirety with the various ongoing tasks, especially those that require special attention. With its redesign, Trello also wants the cards it created to be able to be linked to various boards and external applications. Map links pointing to Google Docs, YouTube, or even Dropbox are now previewed. The goal is to make it easier to manage other tools or applications right from Trello. In order to better manage the progress of projects and tasks, Trello has made a total of four new view modes available to Business Class and Enterprise subscribers.

The first mode is called “Chronogram” and allows you to keep track of a project over time, as well as the progress of each one in its various missions. Then comes the Spreadsheet View, a useful mode when a project combines multiple tables and many people. Certain tables or even certain cards can be selected here in order to pay particular attention to certain points. The dashboard mode in turn provides an overview of the various elements of a table, e.g. B. Monitoring success by deadline, number of tasks per person, list or even by topic. Finally, the “calendar” life enables daily monitoring, that is, with this visualization a user can get his list of things to do on a given day.