Covid19. UK health officials investigate new variant – Observer

British health officials have identified a new variant in England of the Covid-19 coronavirus, which they named B1525, with the same E484K mutation found in other more infectious variants, the UK health directorate revealed on Tuesday .

So far, according to Public Health England, 38 cases of this variant have been found locally, which has also been detected in countries such as Canada, Nigeria and Denmark. .

“PHE is monitoring data on emerging variants very closely and, if necessary, public health interventions will be carried out, such as additional testing and improved contact tracing,” said Medical Director Yvonne Doyle.

In addition to the B117 variant, which has already spread to dozens of countries, including Portugal, and the new B1525, health authorities are studying two other variants first identified in England to also have the E484K mutation, which is common in other variants detected in Brazil. and South Africa.

In recent weeks, large-scale testing has been carried out in areas where variants have been identified, including door-to-door operations, in an attempt to contain transmission.

The UK has sequenced the virus genome from thousands of tests to try to find mutations and potential new variants in order to potentially help scientists develop new, more effective vaccines.

The United Kingdom recorded 799 deaths from Covid-19 on Monday, for a total of 118,195 since the start of the Covid-19 pandemic, the highest balance in Europe and the fifth in the world, behind the United States , India, Brazil and Mexico.

The Covid-19 pandemic has caused at least 2,408,243 deaths worldwide, resulting in more than 109 million cases of infection, according to a report from the French agency AFP.

In Portugal, 15,522 people have died of the 788,561 confirmed cases of infection, according to the latest bulletin from the Directorate-General for Health.

The disease is transmitted by a new coronavirus detected in November 2019 in Wuhan, a city in central China.