Night of violent protests in Spain against the arrest of rapper Pablo Hasél – Observer

Thousands of demonstrators took to the streets of Barcelona, ​​Valencia and other Spanish cities on Tuesday to protest the arrest of Pau Rivadulla Duró, a Spanish rapper known as Pablo Hasél, accused of crimes of injury to the Crown and state institutions. The night ended with violent conflicts and street fires.

Catalan authorities have confirmed the arrest of 14 people: two in Barcelona, ​​four in the city of Vic and eight in Lleida. The clashes also left 30 injured, eight of whom had to be transferred to hospital and 17 were police officers.

With regard to the incidents of this vespre in different poblacions of Catalonia, there are 2 detinguts in Barcelona, ​​4 in Vic i 8 in Lleida

– Mossos (@mossos) February 16, 2021

According to El Confidencial, Catalonia, where the rapper is from, was the region that saw the most mobilisations, bringing together around 5,000 people in Girona and 1,700 people in Barcelona.

In addition to cries of protest such as “Free Pablo Hasél” or “Death to the Spanish Regime”, many demonstrators also demanded the freedom of the independence leaders who defended the self-determination of Catalonia, with posters on which one could read “Freedom for political prisoners”.

Pablo Hasél was arrested on Tuesday by the Mossos d’Esquadra at the University of Lleida, where he barricaded himself to avoid being arrested. The rapper will now have to serve a nine-month sentence for crimes of glorifying terrorism and insulting the Crown and state institutions.

But this is not the first time that the singer has faced Spanish justice. In 2014, the National Hearing, the competent court across Spain, sentenced him to two years in prison for mentioning organizations like ETA, Grapo, Terra Lliure and Al Qaeda in their songs and in social media posts. This conviction was subsequently suspended. Also in 2018, he was sentenced, again for the same reason, to two years in prison and a fine of 24,300 euros, but the Court of Appeal reduced the sentence to nine months, a decision which was ratified by the Court. supreme in 2020.

This time he was arrested for a series of posts he made on his Twitter account between 2014 and 2016 and for a controversial song he released in 2016. In the theme titled “Juan Carlos el Bobón “, Which can still be heard on Youtube, Pablo Hasél accuses the King Emeritus of wasting public money and of being” Franco’s heir “.

Before being arrested, the rapper compiled in a post some of the tweets for which he is accused of glorifying terrorism.

I must have gone to jail in a few minutes or hours. Literally to explain reality. Mañana could be you.

– Pablo Hasel (@PabloHasel) February 16, 2021

Following the arrest of the rapper, more than 200 artists, including Pedro Almodóvar, Joan Manuel Serrat and Javier Bardem signed a manifesto of support for Hasél in which they demanded his freedom, declaring that “the persecution of rappers, journalists, as well as that other representatives of culture and art, for trying to exercise their right to freedom of expression, has become a constant ”.

After the disclosure of this manifesto, the Spanish government has guaranteed that it will propose an amendment to the Penal Code so that offenses related to “excesses in the exercise of freedom of expression” are no longer punishable by imprisonment. In the note quoted by the press, the government promises to modify the definition of crimes “so that only behaviors which clearly presuppose a risk to public order or the provocation of a certain type of violent behavior, with dissuasive sanctions, but not a deprivation of liberty, is punished “.