Israel. 25-week-old fetus died of complications from Covid-19 – Observe

This is a unique case in Israel and few reports indicate that it has happened in the rest of the world. A 25 week old fetus eventually died from Covid-19. Doctors confirm that death brought “a high probability” of complications associated with the virus. “The fetus was infected through the placenta,” said Tal Brosh, clinical director of the infectious disease department at Assuta Hospital in Ashdod, 40 kilometers from Tel Aviv.

“It was an intrauterine infection of the fetus, which can cause infection of the placenta and death of the fetus,” said Yossi Tobin, Maternity Director at Assuta Hospital. “This is a rare event because the baby is usually infected with the new coronavirus after birth, following contact with the mother. The fact that it was concluded that the baby already had the disease in the womb indicates a high probability that he will die from the virus, ”he says.

The 29-year-old went to the hospital two days after she began to experience fever and other symptoms of the disease, also fearing that she might not experience any fetal movement. He tested positive and, thanks to an ultrasound, the doctors realized that the fetus was already dead, removing it from the uterus. After analysis, the medical team concluded that the fetus was infected with Covid-19.

“I was very careful to avoid getting sick,” the 29-year-old told Ynet newspaper, who also took the opportunity to thank the medical team who “did their best.” And he appealed: “It is important that pregnant women receive the vaccine against Covid-19”.

Unlike the European Union, Israel has, since the end of January, allowed pregnant women to be vaccinated against Covid-19. The Israeli Ministry of Health considers that “pregnant women infected and infected with the virus have a higher incidence of contracting serious illness than the rest of the population.” The US Center for Disease Control and Prevention also admits the possibility of vaccinating pregnant women, but stresses that more data is needed to prove the effectiveness of the immunizer.

Such cases are rare, says the Israeli Ministry of Health. In Portugal, in July, an eight-month-old fetus died from Covid-19 at Amadora-Sintra hospital.

