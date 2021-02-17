Epic Games files a complaint against Apple with the European Commission

Several months have passed since a conflict between Epic Games and Apple. The publisher of Fortnite has been fighting the in-app tax of 30% demanded by Apple since the summer of 2020. While that battle was beginning in the Americas, Epic Games filed a complaint with the European Commission in an attempt to ‘get justice in Europe.

Epic wants to put pressure on Apple before the European Commission

In addition to the US lawsuit, Epic Games has filed a complaint with the European Commission in hopes of causing further harm to Apple. According to the video game publisher, Apple is leveraging its dominant position to impose a very high tax on in-app purchases (made in applications downloaded from the App Store).

That conflict began when Apple and Google pulled Fortnite out of their respective app stores after Epic decided to introduce direct payments to avoid this famous tax. According to Epic Games, this rule, defined by Apple and Google, is anti-competitive. Since the conflict began, Fortnite’s editor has filed similar complaints in Australia and the United Kingdom.

This latest action with the European Commission is putting Apple in Europe under even more pressure. A continent where the apple brand is already in poor shape. In fact, the European Commission has planned to fine Apple € 13 billion for not paying taxes on the benefits of tax breaks in Ireland.

A battle of the titans on three different continents

Tim Sweeney, Founder of Epic Games, said, “Today is about the future of mobile platforms. Consumers have the right to install applications from any source and developers have the right to compete in a fair marketplace. We will not stand idly by and allow Apple to use its platform dominance to control what a fair digital playground should be. “

He believes this situation is unhealthy for consumers who are forced to pay a high price because of the “total lack of competition”. Apple’s goal is to respond to Tim Sweeney.

In a recently released statement, a spokesman for the brand said after the complaint filed with the European Commission: “For twelve years, the App Store has helped developers turn their best ideas into apps that change the world. Our priorities have always been to provide customers with a safe and reliable place to download software and to apply the rules equally to all developers. “

Apple is ready for the fight. The brand claims that the video game publisher “activated a feature in its application that was not approved by Apple with the express intention of violating the App Store’s guidelines”. The apple brand has prepared its defense well to face (for the umpteenth time) the European Commission.