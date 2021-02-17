The EU buys more than 300 million doses of vaccines from Moderna. 22 million Europeans have already been vaccinated – Observer

The President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, on Wednesday announced a new contract for the acquisition of 300 million additional doses of the Covid-19 vaccine produced by Moderna.

“We approved today [esta quarta-feira] a new contract with Moderna to acquire 300 million additional doses ”of the vaccine against the covid-19 produced by this pharmaceutical company, announced Von der Leyen.

The head of the community executive also said that 22 million people in the European Union (EU) have already received a first dose of the Covid-19 vaccine, with seven million having completed the process.

“Vaccination is on the rise in the EU, with 33 million doses delivered and 22 million people receiving one dose and seven million both doses,” Von der Leyen said at a press conference.

The president of the European Commission, who spoke with journalists after the meeting of the college of commissioners, added that “the delivery of the three vaccines already authorized will be increased”.

“We see that new strains of the virus are emerging, so far vaccines have been shown to be effective but the variants are more aggressive and may be more resistant to vaccines,” he warned, stressing the importance of accelerating the SARS-Coronavirus CoV-2 sequencing.

Ursula von der Leyen participated on Wednesday in the presentation of the new “HERA Incubator” biodefense preparation plan against Covid-19, facing the threat of coronavirus variants, based on better detection of strains, faster approval of vaccines and increased production.

Called “HERA Incubator” – the acronym for the future European Authority for Preparing and Responding to Health Emergencies – the strategy presented on Wednesday is justified by the Community executive with the need to “prepare Europe for the growing threat of variants’ of the coronavirus.