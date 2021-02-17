Putin calls for defense of Russian parliamentary elections against “foreign interference” – Observer

The President of Russia, Vladimir Poutine, called on Wednesday for the defense “against foreign interference” of the elections to the Russian State Parliament (Duma) which are celebrated in September.

“We have an obligation to defend this election against any attempt at foreign interference,” said the head of the Kremlin during a videoconference with the party leaders represented in the Duma, the lower house of parliament.

We cannot and will not tolerate any blow to the sovereignty of Russia, to the right of our people to own their land, ”he said.

Putin expressed his confidence “in a firm and consolidated position of the State” of the federal parliamentary formations on this question.

“I think this patriotic cohesion is essential, especially for the main parties, which have an ideology and a real influence on society. And this prestige must be maintained, ”he said.

From the perspective of the Russian president, political parties should address not only their supporters, but also dialogue with those who are not interested in politics or who have divergent perspectives.

Putin called for a “constructive” election campaign that “records the culture of dialogue, even with the most intransigent opponents.”

In addition to the Head of State, the video conference was attended by the President of the State Duma, Viacheslav Volodin, and the heads of the parliamentary groups of the head of United Russia, Sergei Neverov, of the Communist Party, Gennady Ziuganov, of the Liberal Democrat Party, Vladimir Zhirinovski, and Russian Justa Sergei Mironov.

The Duma elections, where 225 of its 450 deputies are elected from party lists and the rest from majority constituencies, are scheduled for September 19.

To gain access to the seats allocated to parties, each party must cross the mandatory 5% voting barrier.

In the 2016 election, United Russia won 54.2% of the vote and won a total of 343 seats, along with MPs from majority constituencies.