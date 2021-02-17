The National Museum of Rio de Janeiro asks Portugal to contribute to the collection after the fire – Observer

The director of the National Museum of Rio de Janeiro, destroyed by fire in 2018, asked for Portugal’s help in the reconstruction of the historical heritage through the donation of museum pieces, the Portuguese ambassador to Brasilia said on Wednesday. at Agência Lusa.

The request was made by the director of the institution, Alexander Kellner, during Ambassador Luís Faro Ramos’ first official trip to Rio de Janeiro last Friday.

“Portugal contributed, at the end of last year, around 100,000 reais (around 15,000 euros) for the works of the National Museum and this is a sum which is already used now, in 2021, and which the director of the museum thanked ”, reported the diplomat.

In addition, we have been asked to contribute to the Museum’s collection. They are going to give us a list with a series of museum pieces that they are asking Portugal to contribute, as original pieces or replicas or the like, and they have also asked for help with the reconstruction of the pieces that have been saved correctly. after the fire, ”added Luís Faro Ramos.

The National Museum of Rio de Janeiro has lost virtually all of its historical, scientific and cultural heritage following a fire, which originated from an air conditioning unit, in September 2018, and which Brazilian police concluded was accidental.

Founded by King D. João VI of Portugal, it was the oldest museum space and one of the most important in Brazil.

Among the pieces in the collection were the Egyptian Collection, which began to be acquired by Emperor Pedro I, and the oldest human fossil found in the country, named “Luzia”, ​​which is around 11,000 years old.

Among the millions of pieces that depict 200 years of Brazilian history were also a diary of Empress Leopoldina and a throne from the Kingdom of Daomé, given in 1811 to Portuguese Prince Regent João VI.

I told the director of the museum that we are very determined to help, as far as possible, and that we must mobilize our best efforts to see to what extent we have been able to meet the requests of the national museum ”, underlined the Portuguese ambassador to Brasilia, who took office last December.

Considering the link between Portugal and the Museum and Brazil, the Portuguese authorities have contributed to its reconstruction. According to the ambassador, who had the opportunity to visit what was left of the museum on Friday, the management of this cultural and scientific institution plans to present the recovered facade and part of the garden next year.

“The director of the National Museum is passionate about ‘making this happen’, so that the institution can reappear. (…) However, the Museum, in its entirety, will not be able to operate at full capacity until around 2025 ”, admitted Luís Faro Ramos to Lusa.

The National Museum building, which burned down in 2018, was once a royal palace and served as the seat of the Portuguese Empire and the Brazilian Empire before becoming a museum in 1892.

