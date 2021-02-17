Xbox and PC games will soon be tested for better accessibility

In 2018 Microsoft launched its Xbox Adaptive Controller, a controller that “is primarily tailored to the needs of gamers with limited mobility” and has the advantage of having numerous peripherals (switches, buttons, supports or even joysticks) Can be connected A real gaming experience for players with disabilities. Microsoft has since continued its accessibility efforts but now plans to go further. The company yesterday announced the launch of a program that allows studios that develop games for Xbox or PC to test their productions to improve accessibility. Based on Microsoft’s “Accessibility Guidelines” (recently updated, simplified, and contextualized), this program is an industry first, the group said.

Disabled players are the focus of a new test protocol

As Engadget explains, the test protocol implemented by Microsoft with this new program is intended to help developers better understand how problematic a part of their game or facet of its gameplay is for a person with limited mobility. Microsoft’s initiative will also and above all be central to getting disabled gamers to try the games that are subject to the test protocol so that the main parties concerned can provide precise feedback on what can be improved. For its part, Microsoft is committed to providing additional resources, including documentation, to developers and volunteer studios to better understand the video game accessibility issue. A sector in which the Redmond company is beginning to have some legitimacy.

Microsoft states in its press release that the launch of this testing program responds to frequent inquiries from studios asking for better guidance on accessibility. The program also uses all of the feedback Microsoft has collected since its Xbox Adaptive Controller launched, but also uses upstream. “It is important that we make sure that we are constantly improving in terms of inclusive gaming (…),” explains the group, who see the start of this new program not at all as an end, but as an additional step for the benefit of the Players crossed in all their diversity.