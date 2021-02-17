“Great difficulties for the organization of the games”. UEFA cancels 2020/21 Youth League due to pandemic – Observer

The Youth League 2020/21 is canceled. The drastic move was announced by UEFA on Wednesday, which said it was impossible to postpone the start of Europe’s biggest Under-19 competition again. Originally slated to kick off in September, the Youth League began to pass in October, but plans were further changed when UEFA postponed the competition to March, canceling the group stages and two-way qualifiers. legs and turning all matches into knockout singles. Now, within a month of the tentative date, everything has collapsed.

“The UEFA Executive Committee today decided to cancel the 2020/21 edition of the UEFA Youth League due to the Covid-19 pandemic and its effects on the organization of competitions. The Committee initially decided last year to change the format of the competition and postpone its launch, but the various measures imposed by health authorities across Europe have continued to evolve since. The travel restrictions affecting participating clubs create great difficulties for the organization of their matches and two clubs have already withdrawn from the competition, ”the statement said, justifying much of the decision by the mobility restrictions affecting also the eighth of the Champions League. final and the knockout stages of the Europa League.

This season’s UEFA Youth League competition has been canceled.

“The UEFA Executive Committee has stressed that there is no possibility of further delaying the start of the competition and that the health and safety of young players must be the top priority. Unfortunately, the conditions for restarting this international youth football competition are not met under the current circumstances and the UEFA Club Competition Commission and the Association of European Clubs have been consulted and supported the idea of exceptionally cancel the UEFA Youth League this season ”, concludes the note.

It should be remembered that FC Porto have already won the Youth League in 2018/19 – with a team that included Diogo Costa, Romário Baró, Fábio Vieira and Fábio Silva, among others -, and that Benfica have already lost three finals of the competition. (in 2014 with Barcelona, ​​in 2017 with RB Salzburg and in 2020 with Real Madrid). In the edition which would start in March, the two teams would represent Portugal again: the dragons had a meeting with the Ukrainians of Shakhtar Donetsk, the reds would face Sparta Praga.

FC Porto defeat Chelsea in final to become first Portuguese team to win Youth League