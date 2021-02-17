A lead generation tool that provides information about visitors to a website

Dozens, hundreds of people, even more, consult your website every day. The problem is that it is rare to have a lot of information about these visitors. Who are you ? For whom do you work? How can I contact you? This research takes time and the right tools.

Happierleads is a lead generation tool that gives you accurate information about each person who visits a website. Some of the information that can be obtained includes: contact details, the company a visitor works for, the pages viewed, and the time spent on the site. This information is a good start to contact the visitor and convert them into a customer.

In summary, Happierleads is a B2B lead generation tool that comes in handy for sales and marketing teams …

A real knowledge of the visitors

Happierleads stand out from other lead generation tools and identify more leads than any other platform. From large companies to startups to teleworkers, all profiles are identifiable. The tool is also very easy to use thanks to an attractive user interface.

Details of each visitor

Here is a list of the information the tool makes available to a visitor: company name, funds raised, company sector, industry, description, year of creation, location, number of employees, email addresses, telephone numbers, technologies used, IP Address etc.

Finally, Happierleads offers to export leads to a CSV or send them to your CRM / email platform with a Zapier integration.

In the other functions you will find additional filters or integration into CRM platforms or e-mail tools.

Happierleads is RDPG compliant. The tool provides the data sources. Therefore, when a person asks where their data was found, it is possible to answer transparently.

Happierleads is a paid tool. A special offer for lifetime access to the tool is available for just $ 49. For this price, 1000 leads, email reports, CSV exports or even unlimited data history are available every month.

The Siècle Digital editorial team presents the most interesting free, freemium or paid tools for professionals every day. Certain web products sometimes benefit from large discounts related to temporary deals that we choose when the software seems interesting to us. As in this case, some content is not sponsored but includes an affiliate link.