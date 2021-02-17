Junkfluencer: Foodwatch requires regulations to influence marketing – the economy

Simon Desue shows up in front of the camera of his mobile phone with a 20 euro banknote in his hand. He puts it in Haribo’s box and says he can double everything with it. In the next video, viewers will see: two 20 euro banknotes inside a container.

Desue beams into the camera and says he really wants to double the number of his favorite gummy bears. At the end of the video, viewers see him rolling in dozens of Haribo bags. The video has been viewed more than 300,000 times on the Tiktok social media platform. This is significantly more views than many German newspapers have subscribed to. More than 50,000 users “liked” the video.

Marketing influential under fire

Simon Desue is not just any Tiktok user. He is one of the most famous German influencers since the influencers existed. Together, it reaches almost 12 million young people on all its channels. He did not record a video for entertainment, but as part of an advertising collaboration with Haribo. The so-called Influencer marketing, in which influencers advertise products, is now a billion-dollar business in Germany, according to experts.

Foodwatch criticizes the lack of regulations for influencing marketing in the food industry. This would lead to children being permanently exposed to targeted advertising for unhealthy foods. Over the months of research, Foodwatch has analyzed thousands of posts and videos from people with great reach.

Children and young people influence influential people

When children and young people see their role models consume sweets, they often want to. This has been the case on television or in magazines, but influential marketing has several peculiarities. Target groups can be addressed more specifically here. If companies want to reach young men, they turn to Simon Desue to reach young women interested in make-up, they work with others.

Simon Desue’s community, followed by the Young Movement Gang, trusts him. You can communicate with him through social media, imitate his actions, like and share videos. It looks authentic. If you want to be like him, buy the products he presents to you.

15 percent are overweight

Excessive sugar consumption can have a fatal effect on children’s development. Berthold Koletzko, chairman of the Children’s Health Foundation at the Children’s Clinic of the University of Munich, told a Foodwatch press conference on Wednesday that children and adolescents now consume two to four times more sugar than recommended by the World Health Organization, the upper limit.

This not only ensures that 15 percent of children and adolescents are already overweight. Already at this age, they developed eating habits that they could maintain for life. During the growth phase, they are even more dependent on the right nutrients than adults.

Junk food should no longer be sold to children

Footwatch therefore demands that no junk food be sold to children. The criticism is focused mainly on the Federal Minister of Nutrition Julia Klöckner. The Federation of German Consumer Organizations also states that only foods that meet the nutritional criteria of the World Health Organization should be sold to children.

“The federal government has so far relied on voluntary restrictions on the economy to limit the marketing of unbalanced foods to children,” said Klaus Müller, a board member of the Federal Consumers’ Association. Unbalanced, highly processed products often generate higher profit margins than healthy foods. It is therefore clear that voluntary commitments cannot work. “The federal government must finally better protect children’s health and strictly regulate food marketing to children,” he says.

Julia Klöckner wants further restrictions

Julia Klöckner said on Wednesday that in her opinion, more attention should be paid to food advertisements aimed at children: “I mean that further restrictions are needed here. This is especially true for the digital industry, which is becoming increasingly important for children’s media consumption. “Advertising should not lead children to eat unhealthy.

It calls on the Central Association of the German Advertising Industry to tighten the code of conduct. “In particular, I call for an improvement in the age limit and for advertising for foods with an unfavorable nutritional composition.” It is also important that stricter rules of conduct be strictly applied in practice. “

Collaboration with McDonalds

The video Desue with Haribo products was followed by Tiktok another recording, which was created in collaboration with a company, in this case McDonalds. Desue and his girlfriend ate sausage in McDonalds and challenged his followers to the #issmirwurst challenge. This video alone has half a million views. The model that Simon Desue presents for young men is Julia Beautx for young women.

It has more than three million followers on Tiktoku and less than three on Instagram. In a video uploaded to Youtube by their colleagues Jonas Ems in 2018, Julia Beautx and Jonas Ems challenge for almost twelve minutes. There are always lots of purple Milka chocolate bars in the foreground. At the end of the video, they built a four-meter tower of chocolate bars. More than 23,000 users like this. Many of them are minors.