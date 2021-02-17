Covid19. EU has not received marketing order for Sputnik V vaccine, says Von der Leyen – Observer

The President of the European Commission said on Wednesday that to date, no marketing authorization application for the Russian Sputnik V vaccine against Covid-19 has been received in the European Union.

Asked about this vaccine developed by Russia, during a press conference in Brussels, Ursula von der Leyen noted that she frequently read articles on what would happen “if” an application is filed to market it in the community space, but said “it is not”.

“That may change, but so far, as we speak, they have not applied for conditional marketing authorization,” he said.

The president of the community executive immediately added that “if they do, then they will have to present all the data and go through the whole monitoring process, like any vaccine”, with yet another question. to be taken into account, that of verification. of the production process.

PUB • CONTINUE READING NEXT

“Since they don’t produce [esta vacina] in Europe, an inspection process at production sites would obviously be necessary. Because, as we now know, a crucial issue is to have a stable and high-quality production process, ”he said.

Von der Leyen also left a question unanswered: “Why is Russia theoretically offering millions and millions of doses?” [da Sputnik V], but you are not making enough progress in immunizing your population? “.

Barely a week ago, the European Medicines Agency (EMA) had already indicated that it had not received any request for monitoring or authorization of the Russian vaccine against Covid-19, Sputnik V, having given as “scientific advice” to the drug.

To date, the EMA has not received any applications for continued review or marketing authorization for the vaccine developed by the National Center for Epidemiology and Microbiology Gamaleya in Russia, the Sputnik V vaccine, although some news claim the opposite, ”said the European regulator in a press release.

The agency stressed that “breeders have received scientific advice from the EMA, providing them with the latest regulatory and scientific guidance for the development of their vaccine.”

And for this reason, “the vaccine is included in the list of drugs and vaccines against Covid-19 which have received scientific opinions from the agency”, not as having been approved, explains the EMA.

Countries like Hungary or the Czech Republic are already available to use Sputnik V, with an efficiency of over 90%.