“I’m still waiting for the phone to ring for an alleged repatriation flight” – Observad …

Jorge Costa, Portuguese citizen with permanent residence in Portugal, is detained in Brazil. The return flight originally scheduled for February 7 has been postponed to this Wednesday and later to March 19. It is an “unsustainable” situation, he told the Observer. “A citizen loses the right to return home,” he laments.

Portugal has extended the suspension of flights – commercial or private, with origin or destination in Brazil and the United Kingdom – until at least March 1 due to the pandemic. But Jorge’s situation is about to change, given the announcement made on Wednesday by Foreign Minister Augusto Santos Silva that Portugal will repatriate the Portuguese who are in Brazil for “humanitarian reasons. ”, As provided for in the decree published by the government. The Observer attempted to gather more information from the MNE, but it was not possible to obtain a response until the publication of this article.

Government announces repatriation of Portuguese to Brazil “for humanitarian reasons”

Before the government’s announcement, 860 people had already signed a petition asking Portuguese citizens and foreigners residing in Portugal to return to the country. The petition says “hundreds” are detained in different countries, including Brazil, and many “have problems maintaining their housing and other basic expenses.” The petition was created by Catarina Miranda: she turned 40 the day before yesterday and celebrated her birthday alone because she is held in Brazil, far from her family, far from her son.

PUB • CONTINUE READING NEXT

“My family and I lived in Brazil. We are in the process of moving to Portugal. We were already physically in Portugal, but I had to come back to pick up our dogs who were in the care of others. On January 24, he landed on the other side of the Atlantic and still has failed to return. “It was supposed to be brief, everything was already settled.” Now, she said, she is utterly desperate. “There is a lot of psychological pressure. Right now I’m working remotely, but I still think about it. I’m still waiting for the phone to ring and call me for a supposed repatriation flight. It is a very complicated situation not to have the freedom to go see my son.

Jorge Costa admits that he is having difficulties in a foreign country and that he is spending the night in a small apartment provided by a member of his family. Costa traveled to Brazil in March 2020 to help his wife and 17-year-old daughter move to Portugal. The start of the pandemic delayed the process and the family, frightened by the invisible virus, decided to wait a little longer. But now, “we don’t have time,” Elaine Veloso, the woman, tells the Observer. “We have eliminated all the goods, sold everything, to come back on February 7th.”

Elaine is one of the administrators of a Facebook group created on January 31, through which around 140 people in identical situations communicated with each other about the same problem. They all want to go back to Portugal. There were also more than 100 people who signed the letter asking for repatriation that Elaine will deliver this Wednesday to the Portuguese consulate in Brasilia. The Observer also tells other stories it is aware of, including mothers separated from their children and people at risk of being made redundant or who have already lost their jobs. “We are stuck,” he despairs.

The couple recalled that the Portuguese consulate in Brazil has, to date, suggested to “try to return by alternative routes”, via France or Switzerland, which they consider “a real absurd”, given the high prices and excessive flight schedules, which increases the risk of contamination. On the Portuguese Embassy in Brazil page, the following note also read: “There are flight options to Portugal, with a stopover in other countries, so if immediate return is required, we recommend due diligence in this regard. . “

According to Lusa, the MNE has already received requests from 70 Portuguese who are in Brazil and who, “for health reasons, must return to Portugal”, which is why a repatriation flight is organized.

“It’s very difficult.” This is the first thing Sílvia Simone Barreto says in a conversation with the Observer. The 55-year-old Brazilian, married to a 65-year-old Portuguese man, has been trying to get to Porto, the city where she will be moving, since February 2. The flight, like many others, was also canceled. “I have nowhere else to stay in Rio de Janeiro, I spent those days with an acquaintance,” he comments. The last few times have been very anxious. “I lost a lot of pounds and a lot of hair, I cry a lot on the phone.”

Reality is also lived upside down, with many Brazilians detained in Portugal. The Brazilian consulate in Portugal informs, in a note published on February 13, “no repatriation flight is planned”. The consulates general of Lisbon, Porto and Faro “recommend to those who intend to travel [para o] Brazil in this exceptional period which is looking for possible links with airlines ”.