The European mission in Mali has trained nearly 300 soldiers since November – Observer

The European Union training mission in Mali (EUTM-Mali) has trained nearly 300 members of the Malian armed forces since November last year, enabling them to fight terrorism in the region.

“So far in the three months of the mission – we got here on November 15 – two days ago we have completed the first three months of the mission for a total of six, and we already have trained around 300 soldiers from the Malian armed forces. Forces ”, declared Lieutenant-Colonel João Manuel Jesus Carvalho, representative of the European Union Training Mission in Mali (EUTM-Mali) during a hearing at the National Defense Commission of the Assembly of the Republic. , by videoconference.

The lieutenant colonel declared that “the main problem with the Malian armed forces is their command and control structure, that is to say the key positions of the company commanders, the battalion commanders, the regiment commanders, who are the main players ”.

The training provided by EUTM soldiers present in the region (11 Portuguese) is given in particular “to senior officers and officer sergeants, who are then sent back to the Malian armed forces”.

PUB • CONTINUE READING NEXT

We train competent personnel and contribute to the structuring of the armed forces so that they can fully fulfill their role, particularly in the fight against terrorism, ”he declared.

According to the lieutenant-colonel, “we expect” that at the end of the mandate, the number of soldiers trained will be double the current number.

Asked by the deputies about the difficulties in carrying out the pandemic mission and whether the military should be vaccinated in the region, the lieutenant-colonel said that there were “prospects” for the process to be carried out soon.

“Regarding our vaccination, this process is supported by our armed forces command channels, we have already been asked for the names to be vaccinated, I know that the process is underway in the normal chain of command and we are awaiting indications concerning vaccination, but with the prospect that it will take place soon, ”he added.

During the parliamentary hearing, Major José Carlos Gomes Reis, air operations officer at MINUSMA (United Nations Multidimensional Integrated Stabilization Mission) was also heard.

The military indicated some of the difficulties experienced by the mission given the context of the Covid-19, namely at the start of the pandemic, when many countries had delays in sending military personnel, creating an “overload” of work for those who were already in Mali.

“It is necessary to stay active, to remain robust, but that means that we put less people on the helicopters to be designed,” he explained, which translates into “more intense, much more difficult” planning. .

However, despite the difficulties, the major added that the army was “expert” in complying with health rules and “so far no Portuguese has had Covid”.

Since 2012, Mali has been confronted with attacks by “jihadist” groups, as well as intercommunal violence that has left thousands dead and hundreds of thousands displaced.

The Portuguese detachment in Mali had 65 soldiers until the end of December last year, currently composed of two soldiers of the Air Force as part of the United Nations mission and 11 soldiers integrated into the mission of European Union, EUTM Mali.

The detached national force has been in Mali since July 1, as part of MINUSMA (United Nations Multidimensional Integrated Stabilization Mission), and aims to provide passenger and freight transport missions, tactical transport on unprepared tracks, medical evacuations, parachuting, air transport surveillance and ensuring the safety of the Norwegian camp of Bifrost in Bamako.

According to the government, the Portuguese contingent is in charge of fundamental missions, such as medical evacuation and emergency operations, the insertion of special operations forces and missions of information gathering and reconnaissance, with the expected completion of approximately 100 hours of training per month.

EUTM Mali was launched in February 2013 and recently had its mandate extended until May 2024. The mission was commanded by Brigadier-General Boga Ribeiro during the first half of 2020, having maintained a contingent of 12 to 18 elements in the mission during this period.