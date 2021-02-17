The relevance of the search engines offered on Android is stuck

Since March 1, 2020, Google search will no longer be automatically installed on Android smartphones in 31 European countries for competitive reasons. As of now, users can choose between four search engines. In addition to Google, three alternative search engines are highlighted in each offer window. An encouraging development for issues of digital sovereignty, but not always seen as sufficient. One of the complaints is the compulsion on alternative search engines to pay Google a commission when they are installed. In October 2020, Ecosia, Qwant, Lilo, DuckDuckGo and Seznam turned to EU Competition Commissioner Margrethe Vestager to change this process. Adding to their guilt is the study by Michael Ostrovsky, professor of economics at Stanford University, which reveals the biased operation of this system.

“In the past, we’ve seen that having a screen with multiple choices is an effective way to encourage user choice,” said Margrethe Vestager a few weeks after Search Engine Picker was introduced. A few months later, a study examines search engine choices on Android. Led by Michael Ostrovsky, the latter expresses reservations about the impact of the measure on alternative search engines (as it works with an auction system), especially those on lower incomes or those registered as a non-profit organization.

To appear under the Android options, search engines compete through an auction system. Thus, the info.com search engine, which offers limited functionality, an unattractive interface and a lot of advertising, has the opportunity to invest and is more prominent. Conversely, more ethical engines like Lilo or DuckDuckGo have less advertising revenue and therefore offer less visibility. This situation is not necessarily inevitable and a review of how the auctions are working could reverse the trend.

The system benefits Google

According to the study (pdf) by the professor at Stanford University, a detail with poor appearance could have a significant impact on the appearance of search engines and, consequently, on their possible selection by the user. The nuance lies in the way search engines are offered, be it “per install” or “per view”. Today the trend is “per installation”. The search engine pays for the installation.

If the nuance between “after installation” and “after viewing” seems blurry, it is easier to approach an example. Two search engines compete for a place for Android. Motor A receives € 10 per installing user and has a 10% chance of being selected by the user. B receives € 20 per user who installs their motor and has a 1% chance of being selected. To appear among the suggestions, the costs for A are € 1 and for B € 0.20. Therefore, A “per ad” is selected to appear in the proposals. A pays € 0.20 and is selected 10% of the time, therefore the dominant platform is selected 90% of the time. Motor B is selected on the basis of “per installation” and pays € 10 each time the motor is installed, which corresponds to a spawn price of € 0.10. In this second case, B is chosen only 1% of the time and the dominant search engine 99%.

In view of this observation, Michael Ostrovsky concludes: “Compared to“ by appearance ”,“ after installation ”reduces the likelihood that the user will select another search engine (which makes it more attractive for the platform. Dominant) and gives the advantage to search engines that generate higher revenue per user versus those that are more popular but generate less revenue per user. “

“Av. Pop.” corresponds to the number of times the search engine was displayed among the options offered on Android, and “installs” corresponds to the number of installations. One reading of the table is that the more DuckDuckGo is installed, the less it displays. According to the author of the study, this is due to the search engine’s investment capacity. In the interests of users, the most frequently installed engines should be given more focus, but this would be less profitable for Google.

What does that mean? If you make a search engine with a bunch of ads and really low quality, almost no one will choose it, but you will make a lot of money with the few users who install it.

