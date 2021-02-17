Presidency of the EU. MNE calls for “a cool head” in reaction to Russia’s “hostility” – Observer

Foreign Minister Augusto Santos Silva defended on Wednesday that the European Union should react to “the hostility” shown by Russia during the recent visit of Josep Borrell with a “cool head”, however guaranteeing that “there will be consequences”.

Santos Silva admitted, in response to PSD MP Duarte Marques, that the visit of the European Union’s (EU) High Representative for Foreign Policy, Josep Borrell, had “certainly gone wrong”, given the “negative results” of the same.

For the Minister of Foreign Affairs, “what happened negatively is an excessive level of hostility from Russia towards the European Union, on top of all that is permitted in diplomatic relations.”

“Some hostility can be understood in the case of diplomatic relations over very difficult processes, but the level of verbal hostility used by you [Sergei] Lavrov was obviously immense and will have consequences, ”stressed Santos Silva, referring to the Russian Foreign Minister, who, during a press conference in St. Petersburg, spoke of a possible breakdown in relations with the EU, in the case of new sanctions.

In addition, Josep Borrell’s visit coincided with “a further step in the judicial persecution of Mr. Alexei Navalny and the expulsion of three diplomats from three EU member states,” he added.

For Santos Silva, the current difficulties in the relations of the 27 with Moscow “are clear”, referring in particular to the annexation of Crimea and the violation of the sovereignty of the territorial integrity of Ukraine, which “represented a worsening of Russian behavior which is not acceptable to the EU ”.

On the other hand, “the autocratic drift in which” the Russian state “finds itself can” obviously “only worsen relations with the EU, which makes questions of the rule of law, of human rights. , fundamental issues in bilateral relations “, he added.

The Foreign Minister argued that it is necessary to react to Russian statements, “but to react with a cool head”, believing that “diplomatically substitute calculation, common sense, reflection and intelligence for more reactions. emotional than rational is not a good way to continue ”.

However, Santos Silva believes that “there is no reason” for the EU to change its “principles of relations with Russia”, namely respect for the Minsk agreements, selective cooperation with Russia on matters of common interest, support for Russian civil society, strengthening European resilience in the face of cyber attacks and support for the Eastern neighborhood.

Next Monday will be the Council of Foreign Ministers, during which “there will certainly be an evolution in the EU’s relations with Russia,” said Santos Silva, admitting that “this relationship is at its most low”.

Josep Borrell’s visit to Moscow was marked by the expulsion of diplomats from Germany, Poland and Sweden by the Kremlin and was described by some deputies as “humiliating”, after having addressed a letter to the President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen to resign from the head of European diplomacy.

In a note posted to the European External Action Service (EEAS) blog on Sunday, Borrell called the visit “very complicated”, marked by an “aggressively organized press conference” and the indication that “the Russian authorities do not want to take advantage of “the opportunity to have a constructive dialogue with the EU”.