Angola and European Union highlight investment in vocational training to reduce unemployment – Observer

Angola relies on vocational training and technical education, through programs supported by the European Union, with the main objective of increasing the qualification and employability of young people, stressed the members of the executive and the European delegation.

The results of activities developed through various projects in the field of education, technical education and vocational training, namely the Revitalization of Technical Education and Vocational Training in Angola (RETFOP) program ) were presented this Wednesday in Luanda by the Minister of State of Angola. Economic coordination, Manuel Nunes Júnior, the ambassador of the European Union and the governors who oversee these portfolios.

Manuel Nunes Júnior highlighted the efforts of the executive in the implementation of the national staff training program and stressed that “the country needs competent staff and committed to the cause of the development of Angola”, without which “he will not be able to advance the innumerable and complex tasks” that lie ahead.

Emphasizing the European Union as one of the strategic partners in this field – through RETFOP, a program estimated at around 20 million euros -, the Minister stressed that the Angolan government is working with the EU in the field of ‘technical and vocational education in order to ensure a better qualification of the workforce, to guarantee “higher levels of employability”.

Taking stock of the results of this partnership, he highlighted the improvement of statistical production, the training of teachers who will provide teaching functions in the technical and vocational schools of Luanda and Huambo, the technical and technological means of equipping laboratories and workshops and creating a professional internship program.

EU Ambassador to Luanda Jeannette Seppen underlined the importance of training and human capital in promoting employment for “a young population that grows every day”, considering that RETFOP will help reduce the unemployment.

The European official said that technical and vocational education, but also entrepreneurship are key elements of the common path (EU-Angola cooperation agreement) that the European Union wishes to follow with Angola and the alliance between Africa and Europe.

Teresa Dias, Minister of Public Administration, Labor and Social Security, stressed that this is a “very valuable” program in the field of vocational training and added that currently 30 trainers from trainers already work at the Integrated Technological Training Center (CINFOTEC) to benefit from a universe of 1,200 trainers.

He also praised the “success” of the professional internships, a program which counts on 320 thousand euros to support around 600 interns and said that communication is being developed at the level of the employment poles, to improve the articulation between supply and demand.

Education Minister Luisa Grilo stressed that “the issue of employment has a lot to do with the qualification of the workforce”, the challenge being the improvement of technical and technological skills, as well as academic skills.

The Minister of Higher Education, Maria do Rosário Sambo, stressed that it was a “gain for the country”, stressing the need to guarantee quality training for teachers at all levels of education .

“It is essential that, from now on, projects like this are implemented so that higher education institutions gradually consolidate their capacity to provide training with technical and pedagogical knowledge,” he said.