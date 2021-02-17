Covid19. An NGO provides food aid to 60 families in Loures living in poverty – Observer

The second confinement worsened the poverty situation in Camarate, in the municipality of Loures, with 60 families currently benefiting from food aid from the Ajuda em Ação association, Lusa agency told this non-governmental organization (NGO). .

Speaking to Lusa, Ajuda em Ação’s program director in Portugal, Mário Rui, explained that the association has been supporting Camarate (Lisbon district) since January last year and that the currently 60 families need help. Priority food aid, or 216 people, including 115 children.

“These are people who have lost or seen their income decrease because of the pandemic and the precariousness of employment. Many did not receive layoff or sick leave pay. Others are undocumented immigrants and as such cannot work or qualify for social security assistance, ”he explained.

Next week, the NGO, which works in partnership with the Camarate School Group and the Parish Council, will start distributing food support cards to 60 families, support that will last for at least two months.

We will assign each family, on a card, a value that can range from 50 to 70 euros. With this amount, families will be able to buy the products they consider a priority for them in the supermarket. This allows them to have the autonomy to decide, ”he said.

Mário Rui underlined that this support can be combined with other help that these families can receive and underlined the particular fragility of the children.

“Children are a particularly fragile group in this context of poverty. Of the 1658 pupils of the Camarate school group (from 1st to 3rd cycle), 885 benefit from direct aid from social action services, ie 54% of pupils are integrated into levels A and B of social support, “he said.

However, the head of Aide en Action warned that there are 168 undocumented children in this group, which is why they “do not have any type of rank assigned”, and their members cannot. also not benefit from social allowance or social inclusion income, as they do not have a resident card or Portuguese nationality assigned.

“The difficulty of providing adequate food is also starting to be felt, and often the only daily meal that arrives at the homes of these families is that provided by the school and which is shared by all,” he said. . A year ago, the NGO supported 32 families in the commune of Camarate, commune of Loures.

What we are asking for is that civil society intervenes more. During the first lockdown, we saw the emergence of several informal support networks, but this does not happen in this second lockdown. People were more closed, ”he lamented.

The Lusa agency contacted the Union of Parishes of Camarate, Unhos and Apelação, but received no response. Aid in Action is an international NGO of Spanish origin created in 1981, working in areas such as poverty, inequalities, vulnerability, social exclusion, climate change and humanitarian emergency.