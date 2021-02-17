ANA defends flexibility of night flights to Lisbon according to company specifications – Observer

The president of the executive committee of ANA Aeroportos de Portugal, Thierry Ligonnière, estimated this Wednesday that there should be compliance with the law on night flights, but defended “a certain flexibility” taking into account the specifications of the airlines .

Thierry Ligonnière spoke at a meeting of the Standing Committee on the Environment and Quality of Life of the Lisbon Municipal Assembly (AML), within the framework of the petition “Portela Airport: we want to be informed and heard about its impacts ”, which entered the service in 2019.

The official explained that the ANA is not in a position to ban night flights at Lisbon airport, justifying that this is a political decision.

“ANA says it is necessary to inspect. It is necessary to comply with the regulations because ANA is legalistic ”, he said, noting however that it is necessary to“ take into account the specifications of certain airlines in relation to their markets, their operational organization ”.

According to Thierry Ligonnière, “there are based airlines which need a certain flexibility in terms of night flights”, because many flights are conditioned by “meteorological phenomena”.

There are other companies that also need other flexibility […] because they supply the first hubs in Amsterdam, Paris, etc. “He added, stressing that in order for passengers to be able to take morning connections from these airports, they must leave Lisbon” at five or six “.

For low-cost airlines, the flexibility of night flights is “less relevant,” he said.

Currently, Humberto Delgado airport in Lisbon has a capacity of around 38 movements per hour, a value that can increase to 48, the CEO of ANA recalled.

Thierry Ligonnière, however, stressed that this will only happen if there is an environmental permit and the government authorizes it.

The chairman of the ANA executive committee also defended the importance of moving forward with the construction of the Montijo airport in order to relieve the pressure from the airport infrastructure in the capital.

It is estimated that “traffic will resume in 2024/2025 at the level of 2019”, he recalled, stressing that at that time, if there is no new airport, the city will suffer again the pressure caused by airport activity.

Regarding the number of flights at each airport, the president of the ANA noted that “there is a technical possibility of developing one or the other depending on what the political decision will be”.

Thierry Ligonniére also mentioned that ANA would like to proceed this year with a soundproofing program in the buildings most affected by noise caused by the airport, but that the source of funding is still under discussion.

For ANA, he said, given the “polluter pays” rule, a “fund to mitigate environmental impacts” should be created.

A month ago, also at the standing committee for the environment and quality of life of AML and on the same subject, the president of the environmental association Zero, Francisco Ferreira, insisted that the existence of night flights at Lisbon airport “is totally unacceptable” and stressed that “noise kills”.

Francisco Ferreira pointed out that the measurements made by Zero indicate that the noise exceeds the established limits, and it was only in the measurements taken in March 2020, already during the Covid-19 pandemic, that the values ​​were respected.

In February last year, the mayor of Lisbon, Fernando Medina (PS), said he would not tolerate the return of night flights after the expansion works at Portela airport.

The Minister of Infrastructure and Housing, Pedro Nuno Santos, later considered that it was a “just request” from Fernando Medina.