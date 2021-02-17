What are the personalization challenges in 2021?

In the tough economic environment we all know, personalizing the user experience can make a difference to your prospects and customers. This very special year 2020 will not only have changed society, but also the way companies deal with customer relationships. There are many challenges to face in 2021… Relatia, a marketing agency specializing in consumer dialogue, invites you to join a webinar on Thursday, February 25th at 10:00 am to discover the challenges of personalization.

SUBSCRIBE TO THE WEBINAR

At a time when e-commerce has never been more important in all sales, the introduction of an omnichannel strategy seems essential. Organizations need to be able to deliver a personalized user experience and answer potential customer and customer inquiries through E-CRM and Mobile CRM. This is exactly the point the Relatia experts want to address in this webinar on February 25th.

In the same category

ByteDance uses the Chinese New Year to launch Douyin Pay

On the program of this live:

The key figures in digital marketing in 2021 How do you analyze the behavior of your users? What levers should be used to make the difference? Our latest customer cases like Decathlon, Deliveroo, Volkswagen etc. SUBSCRIBE TO THE WEBINAR

A company’s customers are its most important asset. In 2021, 83% of brands believe that the customer-centric approach is important to both their customer relationships and their growth. Personalization goes exactly in this direction and enables brands to differentiate themselves from the competition through customer relationships. Data is at the center of this transformation.

Several studies from 2020 show that a company that is able to offer a personalized and customized experience while respecting their privacy can have a positive impact on your customers’ perception of the brand. The challenge is to find the right balance between that famous personalization and respect for the privacy of your customers and prospects. This is a topic that will be discussed during the Webinar hosted by Relatia on February 25th at 10:00 am.

SUBSCRIBE TO THE WEBINAR