MNE specifies that the EU maintains environmental requirements with Brazil – Observer

Foreign Minister Augusto Santos Silva said during a hearing of the Parliamentary Committee on European Affairs that the European Union did not intend to remove environmental requirements from the agreement with Mercosur .

During the hearing, the member of the Left Bloc (BE) Fabíola Cardoso questioned Santos Silva on the news reporting the rejection of sanctions against Brazil in the event of non-compliance with environmental objectives by the ambassadors of the European Union (EU) and Portugal, at a meeting with the press in Brasilia, at which Lusa was present.

During this meeting, the ambassadors reinforced the ambition of the Portuguese Presidency of the Council of the EU to move forward in ratifying the agreement between Brussels and Mercosur (Brazil, Argentina, Uruguay and Paraguay) and compared the agreement of Paris with this trade agreement at the level of sanctions, explaining that the EU is not working “with the idea of ​​reaching sanctions, but to promote things in a certain direction”.

Presidency of the EU. The government defends the “geopolitical and geostrategic importance” of the EU-Mercosur agreement

PUB • CONTINUE READING NEXT

In response, the minister said he believed what had happened was “a misinterpretation of statements by ambassadors”, reiterating the position of the community bloc to “not remove any element of an environmental and climate nature from the agreement. concluded with Mercosur “.

On the contrary, we want to add additional commitments to what already appears in this agreement through a political declaration, an annex or an additional instrument, ”he said.

The EU-Mercosur trade agreement, signed in 2019 after 20 years of negotiations, marked the European agenda because it has not yet entered into force. At stake are the demands of countries like France, Belgium, the Netherlands and Austria, in addition to the European Parliament, regarding the strengthening of environmental policies, mainly from Brazil, which has seen deforestation and fires in the Amazon break records in recent years. BE also announced that it had questioned the head of the European Union’s diplomacy on the statements of the EU ambassador to Brazil.

In a question to Josep Borrell, MEPs Marisa Matias and José Gusmão, of the Left Bloc, asked the High Representative for Foreign Policy to explain the statements of the EU Ambassador to Brazil Ignácio Ybáñez, who said he rejects the sanctions against the country. for non-compliance with environmental objectives, signaling a “positive attitude change” by the government of Jair Bolsonaro.