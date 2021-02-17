Opening session of the UN Human Rights Council with return from the USA – Observer

US Foreign Minister Antony Blinken will be one of the speakers at the opening of the 46th session of the Human Rights Council on Monday on the occasion of the United States’ return to this body of Nations United.

The opening session will be by videoconference (due to the Covid-19 pandemic), will last two days and will include speeches by 130 dignitaries (the largest number this Council has ever hosted), including those of the Chief of European diplomacy, Josep Borrell, the president-elect of Venezuela, Nicolas Maduro, or the president of Afghanistan, Mohamad Ghani.

In the list of foreign ministers participating in the session of the Human Rights Council, those of China (Wang Yi), Russia (Serguei Lavrov), Argentina (Felipe Carlos Solá), Chile (Andrés Allamand ), Mexico (Marcelo Ebrard) stand out), Uruguay (Francisco Bustillo) or Spain (Arancha González Laya).

MNE, US Secretary of State Discuss ‘Revitalization’ of Relations Between Countries

On Tuesday, it will be Antony Blinken’s turn to address the Council on behalf of the US government, which, after three years of absence from this body during Donald Trump’s tenure, announced his return to the era of Joe Biden, as an observer country. The Secretary-General of the United Nations, António Guterres, will also participate in the opening session which, in his speech, will highlight the serious effects that the pandemic has had on the societies of many countries, referring in particular to the increase in racial discrimination. .

United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights Michelle Bachelet will provide an overview of the global situation of fundamental freedoms on the first day of the sessions.

The Council will last nearly a month (until March 23) and will discuss the human rights situation in the world, including in countries such as Belarus, the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Palestine, Sudan South, North Korea, Iran, Syria or Myanmar (formerly Burma).