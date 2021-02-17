Equatorial Guinea television will broadcast a program in Portuguese “ Hora de Agir ” – Observador

The “Hora de Agir” program, created by the Energy and Climate Forum, a civil society organization from Portuguese-speaking countries, will begin broadcasting in Portuguese on Equatorial Guinean television from March.

The premiere of the program, whose content is debates on climate issues and the environment, with specialists from various regions of Portuguese-speaking countries, and which is already broadcast in Cape Verde, Guinea-Bissau, São Tomé and Príncipe, Mozambique and Timor-Leste, “is scheduled for March 6” in Equatorial Guinea, said Lusa Ricardo Campos, president of the Energy and Climate Forum.

The transmission of “ Hora de Agir ” in Equatorial Guinea, which is a member state of the Community of Portuguese Speaking Countries (CPLP), but the only one where the spoken and official language is Spanish, results from an agreement cooperation agreement signed between the forum and TVGE (public television of Equatorial Guinea), to which Lusa had access.

“The Memorandum of Cooperation aims to establish a partnership that aims to produce content in the field of climate action and its broadcast on radio, television and other TVGE channels, which includes the transmission of the program ‘Hora de Act ‘which will go to air weekly, as well as “others which may be considered by the parties”, is read in the document.

TVGE and the Energy and Climate Forum undertake, according to the same document, to make joint efforts to find “possible sponsors of the program, in order to obtain more resources to improve the quality of the content”. In the protocol signed between the two parties and valid for one year, renewable, TVGE also undertakes to “promote the” Hora de Agir “program, its broadcast on various television channels and its subtitles” in Spanish.

The Energy and Climate Forum has also signed a protocol with Rede Futura of Rede Globo, from Brazil, for the program to start airing in April, and is currently finalizing agreements with Angolan television, TPA, and with TVI24, in Portugal, the president said. of this civil society organization, addressing Lusa.

The organization, created about a year ago by entities from the nine member states of the CPLP, is preparing a Climate Observatory and wishes to start with other projects in 2021 in Portuguese Speaking African Countries (PALOP), if the pandemic and funding sources allow it.

The funding of all projects “is based on multilateral systems, but also on contributions in terms of partners and sponsors for some of them”, underlined Ricardo Campo, specifying that “applications are in preparation for the programs of the European Union and the United Nations ”.