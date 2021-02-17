Foreigners living in Portugal increased by 12% in pandemic year – Observer

Foreign nationals residing in Portugal increased by 12% in 2020, compared to the previous year, totaling 660,000 immigrants with a residence permit, the Minister of Internal Administration said on Wednesday.

In the parliamentary committee on constitutional affairs, rights, freedoms and guarantees, Eduardo Cabrita told MPs that the foreign population increased by 12% in 2020, from 588,000 in 2019 to 660,000 last year.

Considering immigration to Portugal as “positive”, the minister stressed that “a mechanism for the online renewal of residence permits has been set up amid the pandemic, which has already reached 100,000 immigrants, including 11,000 higher education students ”.

The official also pointed out that the number of foreign citizens residing in Portugal has increased by 75% since 2015.

