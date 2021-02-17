Mark Zuckerberg wants to “hurt” Apple

Mark Zuckerberg (Facebook) and Tim Cook (Apple) have been arguing for years about fundamental data protection issues, but also about their vision for the future of the free Internet. Disagreements that over time have turned into a real animosity between the two men. So much so that in 2018 the founder of the social networking giant said he wanted to “hurt” the apple company during a private meeting, the Wall Street Journal revealed.

Mark Zuckerberg wants to keep the apple company short

Already in 2018. This year the Facebook group had to face the biggest scandal in its history: the Cambridge Analytica affair. The social network is attacked by governments around the world and blown up in the press. It’s in the eye of the storm and its founder, Mark Zuckerberg, is under unprecedented pressure.

In the same category

In times of the health crisis, social networks are better than ever

At the same time, Tim Cook was invited to an American television station with national reach to answer an interview. When the reporter asked him what he would have done for Mark Zuckerberg in such a situation, the Apple CEO simply replied that his company was never in such a mess.

Probably angry about this umpteenth public attack, the head of Facebook would have lost his legendary calm and told his employees that together they had to “harm” Apple (“We must cause pain”).

Deep disagreement between Apple and Facebook

It must be said that long before the Cambridge Analytica affair, Apple and Facebook were strongly opposed to the issue of data protection.

The Cupertino company positions itself as a defender of personal data and has often publicly criticized the economic model of the social network giant, which is based precisely on the use of its users’ data for advertising purposes. Facebook, for its part, is of the opinion that this positioning of Apple is hypocritical and ultimately only serves to beautify the image of the Apple company in order to ultimately drown out the competition.

In 2017, a tête-à-tête was organized between Mark Zuckerberg and Tim Cook to relieve tension. Obviously, this meeting ended in a cul-de-sac that only fueled the animosity between the two men.

A hostility that also peaked recently when Facebook said it wanted to initiate legal proceedings against Apple for anti-competitive practices. The new data protection guidelines that Apple has imposed through the app Tracking Transparency are controversial.

For Tim Cook, the main goal of this tool is to provide users with better protection for their private data. For Facebook, this is a threat to companies that can no longer rely on ad targeting and that are at a disadvantage compared to Apple’s applications. An opinion that seems to be partly shared by Margrethe Vestager, who warned the Cupertino company: “If it turns out that Apple does not treat its own applications equally, the company risks antitrust lawsuits,” threatened the Commissioner for Competition within the European Commission.

Obviously, the situation between Tim Cook and Mark Zuckerberg doesn’t seem ready to settle down. It remains to be seen how far the two leaders will be in their war and, most importantly, who will ultimately win their case.