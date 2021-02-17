Covid19. Guinea-Bissau begins charging for tests for overseas sea and land travel – Observer

Guinea-Bissau will start charging for Covid-19 tests for sea and land travel abroad, according to a government diploma promulgated by Guinean President Umaro Sissoco Embaló. Until now, only people traveling by plane were required to take tests worth 30,000 CFA francs (around 45 euros).

According to the decree, released to the press, tests for sea trips abroad will also cost 45 euros, while tests for land trips will cost 5,000 CFA francs (approximately 7.5 euros).

Children under 5 years of age and patients undergoing medical evacuation abroad are exempt from the obligation to pay the referred costs, ”the decree specifies.

The decree also stipulates that children up to 2 years old can enter the national territory without needing a negative test and are also exempt from taking a test to travel abroad, unless the country of destination requires it. . Guinea-Bissau has a cumulative total of 2,950 Covid-19 cases and 46 deaths.

Following the increase in cases recorded since the beginning of the year, the Guinean government has decided to declare a state of calamity until February 23, to close schools on the same date and to cancel the celebrations of carnival.

The government will carry out a new analysis of the Covid-19 situation in the country on Thursday, during the meeting of the Council of Ministers.