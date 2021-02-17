Covid19. Israeli inhalation therapy to fight breathing difficulties safely, researchers say – Observer

“I arrived in the morning to see the patients and find out how they were doing and they replied that they had already managed to get up on their own,” explains Nadir Arber, of Covid-19 patients who entered the first phase of a clinical trial with a new drug. “The patients told me that after a day or two, they were able to breathe,” continues the doctor, warning, however, that these are only subjective symptom reports and no clinical trials. has not yet been conducted to verify effectiveness. But he is optimistic, he admits.

The doctor’s report at Ichilov Hospital in Tel Aviv (Israel) was made this Wednesday during an online press conference. The first phase of the clinical trial with the new drug is almost complete: the last patient, 35, has completed the five-day treatment program. Now, as with everything else, it’s a matter of seeing how you do on day 7 and day 35 and researchers will be ready to publish that first step in a scientific journal.

So far, what Nadir Arber and Shiran Shapira, both researchers at the Integrated Cancer Prevention Center at Ichilov Hospital, can say is that this treatment is safe and that patients who have participated in the trial had no side effects. What Arber expected, since it is a nanotechnology, to be used in low concentration, not to have toxic products, or components that wake up the immune system. Additionally, the drug has already been shown to be safe in the preclinical trial with lab rats.

How is this drug so different?

Nadir Arber begins by saying that this solution was created from scratch to treat Covid-19 patients, unlike other drugs that were created for other purposes and that its effectiveness in the disease caused by SARS- CoV-2 is currently being tested. However, if the technology proves effective, it can be used in other diseases where the immune system response is exacerbated.

As the researcher explains, this drug does not eliminate the virus or resolve the infection, but it does provide relief from a serious consequence of the disease: the difficulty in breathing, caused by the cytokine storm, which exaggerates the immune response and can cause serious injury. in the organs, namely in the lungs. The drug is suitable for patients with severe symptoms, but not so severe that they need intensive care.