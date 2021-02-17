Negotiations with competitors ended: Thyssenkrupp does not sell Liberty’s steel division – Wirtschaft

The Thyssenkrupp industrial group will not sell its steel business to rival Liberty Steel. Negotiations with Liberty Steel on a possible acquisition of Thyssenkrupp Steel Europe have ended, the sale of the steel company Liberty Steel will not take place, Thyssenkrupp announced on Wednesday evening. Perceptions of the company’s value and transaction structure differed widely. Thyssenkrupp will now promote a list of steels that are ready for the future.

The steel division has suffered severely from the consequences of the corona pandemic, accumulating a loss of almost one billion euros over the past financial year. Recently, however, the problem child has developed well. The main division of the group managed to increase its result in the first quarter of the financial year 2020/21 from minus 144 million euros to a profit of 22 million euros compared to the previous year.

In addition to the renewed growth in car production, good demand in household appliances and construction also had a positive impact. Like the rest of the industry, Thyssenkrupp benefited from rising steel prices.

The mining group examined a purchase offer from British-Indian businessman Sanjeev Gupta, who wanted to merge the Essay steelmaker into its Liberty Steel group. The options also remained in the group or in the spin-off. At the beginning of February, the group’s head, Martina Merz, stated that the purchase offer submitted by the competing company Liberty had “a number of complex problems that need to be clarified”.

To modernize its steel division, Thyssenkrupp recently approved an investment worth a good 700 million euros. In return, the group wants to reduce steel jobs than originally planned. With the largest investment program in steel in almost two decades, according to Thyssenkrupp, it wants to adapt its plants in Duisburg and Bochum to the increased requirements of the automotive industry. (DPA)