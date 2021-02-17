US donates $ 200 million to WHO – Observer

The United States will fulfill its obligation to contribute more than 200 million dollars (about 166.1 million euros) to the World Health Organization (WHO) in February, Secretary of State Antony told Blinken on Wednesday .

This is an essential step towards meeting our financial obligations “to the WHO and” reflects a renewed commitment to ensure it has the support it needs to lead the global response to the pandemic. “Blinken said during a United Nations Security Council video conference.

This announcement by the head of US diplomacy marks a reversal of former US President Donald Trump’s plan to withdraw the country from the WHO.

In a rare ministerial videoconference devoted to the field of health, a subject that is not normally addressed by the Security Council, several heads of diplomacy, as well as the Secretary General of the United Nations (UN) and other representatives, have called on Wednesday for greater unity in the face of the current global scourge.

PUB • CONTINUE READING NEXT

Members of the UN Security Council have called for a coordinated global effort to vaccinate against the Covid-19 disease, warning that the inequalities seen in the early stages of the process put the entire planet at risk.

The Covid-19 pandemic has caused at least 2,419,730 deaths worldwide, resulting in more than 109.4 million cases of infection, according to a report by the French agency AFP.

The disease is transmitted by a new coronavirus detected at the end of December 2019 in Wuhan, a city in central China.