The haze conditions flights and maritime navigation in Cape Verde – Observe

The haze felt this Wednesday in Cape Verde, causing reduced visibility, affects flights and maritime links, fishing vessels being prohibited from taking to sea.

In a statement, the companies Transportes Interilhas de Cabo Verde (TICV) reported that due to low visibility caused by haze, all flights on Wednesday have undergone schedule changes in hopes of improving the visibility.

Two of the flights that underwent changes were Praia – Sal – Praia, which was due to take off in the morning, but which passed towards the end of the afternoon, and Praia – São Vicente – Praia, which was temporarily transferred at night .

We are contacting passengers to inform them of the situation, we ask everyone to be attentive to the updates that we are going to make ”, also informed the airline.

In the early afternoon, the Maritime and Port Institute (IMP) banned all local fishing vessels, boats and small open-mouthed boats from entering the sea nationally, given the weather conditions in the region. archipelago over the next 24 years. hours.

Poor visibility (4000 to 2000 meters), temporarily very bad or bad (less than 2000 meters) on the islands of Barlavento and Sotavento Orientale, in the morning and in the afternoon ”, are the conditions forecast, according to the Cape Verdean maritime authority.

In addition, there is moderate wind throughout the afternoon in some westerly areas and waves 2 to 3.5 meters high.

Haze is a dust storm from the Sahara Desert that is common at different times of the year in Cape Verde.