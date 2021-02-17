About 116 refugees from the island of Lesvos left for Germany – Observer

About 116 refugees, including 30 families with children, flew to Hanover, Germany on Wednesday from the Greek island of Lesbos, where the living conditions of migrants worsened with the exceptional cold spell that hit Greece .

The migrants, mainly from Afghanistan, Iran and Iraq, boarded a direct flight to Hanover.

The day before, they had to endure near-zero temperatures in the Karatepe camp, whose tents were erected on a higher point in flooded and wind-shaken land, last September, to replace the center of home of Moria, destroyed by flames. .

This transfer “shows that European solidarity can and must be a reality,” greeted Greek Migration Minister Notis Mitarachi during the ceremony.

Managing the migration crisis concerns the whole of the European Union. Our country, and in particular the five islands of the Aegean Sea (ahead of Turkey), has a disproportionate weight, ”he added, in statements to the press.

After the Moria camp fire, Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis and German Chancellor Angela Merkel agreed to relocate 1,553 refugees from Lesbos to Germany.

So far, due to the hardships caused by the Covid-19 pandemic, only 449 refugees have been resettled in Germany.

Several non-governmental organizations (NGOs) in Lesbos have sounded the alarm, considering these transfers as the “only lasting solution”, Greece having been facing an exceptional cold spell since Monday.

The organizations are concerned about the conditions which have deteriorated further with the cold in the Karatepe camp, where there are more than 6,000 refugees.

On Tuesday evening, several aid workers and citizens gathered in solidarity with the migrants in front of the Mytilene chamber building to urgently demand the opening of churches and other heated buildings to receive children as a priority.

A sign placed in the building read: “2,000 children are freezing next to us”.

For Dimitra Kalogeropoulou, director in Greece of the NGO International Rescue Comitte, “the blankets distributed are still insufficient” and “we must do more than provide emergency equipment”.

The only lasting solution is to transfer these people to safe and heated accommodation on the Greek mainland and to continue to settle in other European countries, ”he said in a statement.

Greek Secretary of State responsible for the asylum portfolio, Manos Lagothetis, said that “no one is in danger in the (migrant) camp on the island of Lesvos”.