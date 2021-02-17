The government wants to appoint the former deputy state secretary as a member of the ANAC. Cresap sees “conditions” in the profile – Observer

The government wants to appoint Duarte Silva, a member of the National Civil Aviation Authority (ANAC), who in 2019 was deputy to the then Secretary of State for Communications, Alberto Souto de Miranda, and who is currently president of the commission for negotiating the concession contract for national airports, argues the Jornal de Negócios. The Public Administration Recruitment and Selection Committee (Cresap) has already issued an opinion qualifying it as “adequate” but accompanied by “conditions”, considering that Duarte Silva “does not have a leadership exercise at the top” .

At stake is the replacement of Carlos Seruca Salgado, whose term ended on January 23. The choice now fell on Duarte Silva, who is part of the Infrastructures of Portugal, and came from the ministry of Pedro Nuno Santos, who oversees the ANAC, but who did not want to comment on the new advances by Negócios.

Duarte Silva is currently, since 2018, chairman of the commission for renegotiating the contract between the State and the ANA airports, which must cease to function in this body to take his place on the board of directors of the aviation regulator. civil. The appointment process has already reached Parliament, which must express itself before the appointment through a resolution of the Council of Ministers.

In evaluating the programs and competencies, Cresap gave an “appropriate” opinion, but pointed out some constraints of the program. The organization understood that Duarte Silva “does not have a high level leadership exercise in large organizations and with a high degree of complexity and responsibility in the aviation sector”, despite having “related professional experience for hiring in this sector, in particular for the chairmanship of the negotiation commission for the concession contract for national airports ”. In any event, Cresap recalls that, despite its inclusion in the sector, “his professional career is mainly associated with civil engineering and rail and road transport”. And not to civil aviation.

Cresap’s opinion also states that Duarte Silva “could be a complementary element to the rest of the board, taking into account both the experience he has and technical knowledge in the rail and road transport sector. “, Despite” not having any training deemed relevant for the exercise of this function, namely people management, public management and legal / regulatory nature “.

In addition to chairing the commission for renegotiating the contract between the State and the ANA airports, he has also been responsible since October 2019 for the preparation and coordination of the implementation of the National Investment Program 2030 (PNI 2030) in infrastructure in Portugal. When in 2019 he was Assistant to the then Deputy Secretary of State for Communication, Souto de Miranda, he acted as technical advisor for airport policy and the coordination of the airport expansion project. in the Lisbon region.