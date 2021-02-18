a short-term reality – Observer

On February 14, an opinion piece signed by two editors (?) On the process currently underway in the country aimed to grant a special status of administrative autonomy to the island region of the Republic of Guinea-Bissau, which is part of the five Small Island Developing States (SIDS) of the African region (Guinea-Bissau, Cape Verde, Comoros, Mauritius, São Tomé and Príncipe and Seychelles) among 39 members of the United Nations Alliance of Small Island States. which we consider to be totally biased and devoid of any political and legal basis.

Whether or not everyone is free to give an opinion, we understand that it is not legitimate to add false and unfounded arguments based on manifestly incongruous assumptions, solely and solely – we have no doubts at all – to serve the objectives of a specific agenda as well as the causes and interests of third parties which, if they have a minimum of dignity, should have been mentioned.

In the confusion of the prose used reveal a selective and prejudiced knowledge of the reality of this type of law, marked by cases of unprecedented success around the world, which have translated into increased results for the people who benefited from it, as well as the countries which made those decisions.

Indeed, living in Portugal or in other latitudes and writing in a media organization, which provided them with the scene, they do not mention the successful examples of the autonomous status of the island of Príncipe ( S Volume and Principle), the archipelagos of the Azores and Madeira, for example, thus placing themselves in their approach as simple scribes and as representatives of interests which are certainly not of the Guinean people and, in particular, of the inhabitants of the archipelago of Bijagós.

They speak on their own behalf – however, it is still strange that both appear as signatories to the manifesto – or on behalf of Association to which they belong, which immediately raises the serious question of using the newspaper for the purposes it pursues and of bringing this Portuguese media body into line with the respective guidelines, because it did not deal with it (of the less, still!) to ensure the respective contradiction.

It is curious to note that the two referred amanuenses felt the need to write with both hands, a clear and unmistakable sign that they did so at the instigation of others, spouting the opinions of others who, certainly, individually .

Have they, at the very least, been careful to listen to the interested parties, the entity and the promoting body, or are they only talking in their own head, which would be a real disaster, as is easily apparent from the speech?

The process of granting special administrative status to the island region of Bolama-Bijagós has perhaps been one of the most debated topics in Guinea-Bissau and in an exemplary democratic manner for a long time. It has also been the subject of a recent cycle of conferences promoted by the National People’s Congress, in which all those interested in this process had the opportunity to speak out and express their opinions.

For a moment in the text, they seem to be discerning and clear when they say, and we quote, “if decentralization – bringing the essential functions of the state to the people – is a national emergency and a theme that There is consensus in Guinean society, its implementation should not be done in secret ”.

Then he collects a consensus (agreement, agreement, conformity, consonance, comprehension, harmony, unanimity, meanings that can be seen in any Portuguese dictionary) to, shortly after, raise ghosts that exist only in their minds and minds of their representatives, carefully forgetting to mention the multiplicity of cases in which autonomy translated into higher added value at the national level, with unequivocal advantages of various kinds – economic, social, cultural, index of human development and quality of life, namely – for countries which promoted this type of solution at any point in their history as part of their process of political and administrative organization.

On the other hand, they always assert that “its implementation (that of the autonomous process, it should be mentioned) should not be done in secret” while, as mentioned above, the initiative to grant the autonomy has been widely debated in the National People’s Congress, and it is even expected that the issue will be addressed again at a later occasion, which leads us to ask these “strong” citizens if they do not feel represented there – which is natural that can happen because, ultimately, the opinions, yours or others, were not intended to obtain any representation there. And if it does, it seems like a good omen, in other words, a harbinger that people are not faced with their type of thesis.

In the broad debate, where were these gentlemen who, now using the cover of the Portuguese newspaper, surreptitiously instill primary hatred and raise fears that this initiative could be a decision undermining the collective interests of Guinea-Bissau?

If we understood that they were in good faith, a presumption that we clearly do not share, we could all the same try to clarify them on the concerns that we have and which were moreover regularly mentioned in certain interventions in the debate. mentioned cycle of conferences promoted by the people of the National Assembly on concerns regarding the preservation of cultural and environmental heritage, on the need not to exceed the limits and resilience capacity of natural resources in terms of promotion and exercise economic activities and, above all, to have a tourism development plan that respects the cultural identity of the peoples of the archipelago and does not exceed, in terms of freight, the admissible limits which are technically and scientifically considered to be of nature to ensure the long-term sustainability of the environment in a practical, safe and unambiguous manner and of resources. es.

And so, Messrs. Braima Mané and Inácio Júnior, in order to be able, as soon as possible, to submit to UNESCO a coherent process of nomination for World Heritage of what is already assumed by the United Nations as a World Biosphere Reserve. , the most important in West Africa, as, in this case, they refer in a very affirmed way and, thus, as they also judiciously declare it, to include “this pearl of the soil of Guinea” on the list of the Patrimony Natural and Cultural of Humanity. There are innumerable sovereign reasons to justify the existence in this environment of outstanding universal value; what is lacking, and which the statute of administrative autonomy will surely bring, is the capacity of engagement and, moreover, of preparation and development of what this organization needs, namely a management plan, credible, feasible and credible protection and conservation. clearly assumed by those who live in this space, to permanently ensure biodiversity and the sustainability of the existing heritage in a long-term perspective.

Believe me, administrative autonomy is against no one, but in favor of all, ensuring the interest and strengthening of national cohesion in the Republic of Guinea-Bissau!

If the glorious fighters for the freedom of the fatherland, led by comrade Amílcar Lopes Cabral, were to wait for the creation of the objective conditions of a sovereign state, we would never have full independence in 1973, in Madina de Boé.

Bissau, officially called an autonomous sector of Bissau, (SAT), we ask where is the evil in which a part of the island enjoys in constitutional terms the rights which are already characterized in our Magna Carta.

* Francisco Conduto de Pina is president of the possible Commission for the study and development of a project for the administrative autonomy of the island zone, of the National People’s Assembly of Guinea-Bissau.

