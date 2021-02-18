Covid19. The CAP asks for professionalism in the management of community funds – Observer

The president of the Confederation of Portuguese Farmers (CAP), Eduardo Oliveira e Sousa, expressed concern on Wednesday about the implementation of Portugal 2020 and called for the strengthening of professionalism in the management of community funds.

Deploring that after about two and a half years of closure, Portugal 2020 (PT2020) has recorded an execution rate of 57%, the president of the CAP considers that this figure demonstrates the “obvious need to seek the strengthening of professionalism in management of these issues ”, pointing to the recovery and resilience program (PRR)“ which is coming ”.

Speaking at the end of an audience with the President of the Republic, who began to listen to the social partners on Wednesday, Eduardo Oliveira e Sousa stressed that the PRR “is the last opportunity” that the country must modernize and “Bet on the initiative of companies”, and not just on “questions of aid” of the state or of helping to deal with the problems caused by the pandemic.

In addition to the PRR, the President of the CAP declared that he had brought the issue of forests to this hearing, taking advantage of the fact that Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa will participate in a Council of Ministers, on March 4, dedicated to this sector.

The objective of the CAP, said the president of this confederation, was to highlight other issues affecting this sector in addition to the problem of forest fires.

Asked about the Prime Minister’s call for consensus on the pandemic and the PRR, the President of the CAP said he found the request “curious”, but recalled that the role of the social partners is to defend the sectors they represent.

What we need is for the government to decide and resolve the issues associated with the pandemic so that all business activities can be freed from this stifling lock-in for the economy itself, ”he said, stressing that the country cannot be “confined forever”, this containment can only end when “we have a more effective resolution to fight the pandemic”.

Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa began to listen to the social partners on Wednesday, it is the first time since his re-election, receiving the Confederation of Tourism of Portugal (CTP), the UGT and the Confederation of Farmers of Portugal. On Thursday, he receives the Confederation of Commerce and Services of Portugal (CCP), the Confederation of Portuguese Enterprises (CIP) and CGTP.